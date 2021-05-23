From ‘Ice’ to ‘Evolutionary Response’: All the episodes of the second season of ‘Love Death + Robots’, from less to more

Despite not reaching the level of its first season, although that delivery also had really low points, the return of ‘Love Death + Robots’ can only be lived from the celebration. And, in the face of proposals in which surprise is conspicuous by its absence, the series created by Tim Miller It is a source of ideas that, to a greater or lesser extent, manages to awaken an always stimulating first impact.

All episodes of the second season of ‘Love Death + Robots’

8 ‘Ice’

From the director Robert Valley, responsible for the masterful ‘Zima Blue’ of the first season, we expected everything and a little more. That is why it hurts even more that he has signed the lowest point of this new installment of chapters. The animation? Overwhelming, with always elegant and surprising lines. The plot? An interesting starting point that, unfortunately, never fully exploits its possibilities. A beautifully crafted work that falls short of almost everything, ending its story also at the point where it should have started. A full blown disappointment.

7 ‘Automated customer service’

Modern technology turned into a bizarre and delusional nightmare. What ‘Automated Customer Service’ proposes, an episode of French label directed by Meat Dept, Kevin Van Der Meiren and David and Laurent Nicolas, works better for the visual, something characteristic on the other hand of ‘Love, Death & Robots’, which for a model of history already seen on other occasions and with much more satisfactory results. It remains to remember, yes, a character design as extravagant as it is successful and, above all, the most charming animated dog of recent years (with the permission of Monchi from ‘The Mitchell against the machines’, of course).

6 ‘Snow in the desert’

‘Snow in the desert’ has a great protagonist, level villains, a very attractive universe and some really spectacular action scenes. However, the final sensation is that of missed opportunity, that of having seen only the tip of an iceberg that could have given us many joys if those responsible had had the time, or the talent, to make the most of it. Nor does it help, of course, a final twist that betrays everything previously exposed and ends up tilting the balance of the chapter towards the always feared side of the ‘meh’.

5 ‘Shelter’

In strictly narrative and plot terms, ‘Shelter’ does not bring great news or surprises. Those who expect unexpected twists, knock-offs, or unexpected twists and turns in their story will end up deeply disappointed with a chapter fully aware of its strengths and weaknesses. In the first section, of course, the always forceful presence of Michael B. Jordan and dazzling special effects. In the second, a predictable script from start to finish, including a rather disappointing outcome. Let’s stay with the vision of the glass half full.

4 ‘The tall grass’

Through a delicious animation, one of the best of the entire season by far, ‘La tierra alta’ supposes a true love song to classic horror, the universe of Stephen King and the inexhaustible imagination of Lovecraft. Everything works in an episode that, without great plot deployments, manages to hypnotize thanks to an atmosphere that goes beyond the screen, some fantastic ‘villains’ and an outcome that conveys a strange and melancholic poetry. A delight.

3 ‘All over the house’

Less is more. If someone had forgotten or still did not believe in this theory, ‘All over the house’, a jewel that perfectly balances humor and terror, make it clear again. Elliot Dear takes just under five minutes to shape a Christmas story full of bad blood, charm, laughter and, above all, wonderful characters. Special mention, of course, for one of those monsters destined to remain in the memory of a whole generation of spectators. A poisoned gift. An extraordinary episode.

two ‘The drowned giant’

An episode of heady beauty, there is no shot that does not host a significant amount of visual poetry, ‘The Drowned Giant’ becomes part of the best that ‘Love, Death & Robots’ has offered in its two seasons from the first viewing. Packed with captivating images that convey a fascinating mix of sadness and unease, This work of art by Tim Miller is also an exciting reflection on aspects of the human condition such as greed, tolerance, selfishness and memory as a vehicle of pure transience. Wonderful from start to finish.

1 ‘Evolutionary response’

This season’s masterpiece. With very clear influences from the ‘Blade Runner’ universe, ‘Evolutionary Response’ has it all. Excellent characters, a technical finish close to perfection, a story full of good ideas, fascinating settings and an iron pulse direction. If to all this we add some really brutal shots and a brilliant outcome, the result is clear: ‘Love, Death & Robots’ is an essential series thanks to chapters like this. Excellent.

The sensation resides in the seconds leading up to each episode, moments in which you never know what you are going to find. And better this way. In that emotion combined with justified expectations is the greatest virtue of a series embraced by the imagination, the constant search for the dazzling and the love unleashed towards animation in its different modalities.

Each person will choose the reasons that lead them to enjoy more or less with ‘Love, Death & Robots’, it was only missing, but the common link between all viewers will remain the same season after season: the stroke of creativity that lives in the heart, soul and muscle of each and every one of its chapters.