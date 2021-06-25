from “I love Vilas” to “disease that makes me feel sorry for me”

For many years, José Luis Clerc and Guillermo Vilas they shared the field in Davis Cup, but did not speak to each other. They were estranged. Over time, now away from professional activity, they smoothed out rough spots. They resumed the dialogue and even publicly hugged each other at friendly or charity tennis events.

In 2020 it was announced that Vilas, who resides in Monaco, battles a cognitive illness. He is surrounded by his closest ones: his wife Phian and their four children. Clerc was invited last Tuesday to the Alejandro Fantino night program on ESPN and was moved when talking about Willy, the best Argentine tennis player of all time: “I love Guillermo. I love him. You are having a difficult time. He knows that if he needs me, I will be by his side. I did my whole career with him. He was very good to me, to my family at one point. For me, those things erased everything. “

Clerc and Vilas reunited for a good cause in 2015. (photo @Punto_Tenis)

Batata, winner of 25 titles as a professional, told how he found out about Willy’s health problem and how he is currently: “Once he writes to me. He sends me a little message. He says: ‘I want to tell you that I’m a little sick.’ It was difficult, he’s stable. I spoke a few days ago with your people.

He saw them with his friend Borg, who visited him in April 2021.

It’s sad, it makes me very sad. Guillermo was number one in the world, I have no doubts. “Batata referred to the cognitive problem Vilas is going through, told by Olé, the best of all time, who lives with his partner and their children in Monaco.

Sweet potato and Willy (DYN).

Of course, in the end it was related to Vilas’s fight for years with the ATP, considering that he had to have been number one in the ranking between 1975 and 1976. There is even an interesting Documentary on Netflix about the battle of Mar del Plata, with the important collaboration of journalist Eduardo Puppo.

THE MEMORY OF DISTANCING



Vilas and Clerc in the past.

“If I had to send him to hell, I would send him, and Guillermo was not used to someone telling him things. Of course: we both killed each other to win the Davis Cup, we felt that the country deserved it. We did not talk to each other but we broke the ortho to win each game. I wanted him to win his single and I’m sure Guillermo wanted the same from me. Geniuses, the very great ones, are special. And Guillermo was all that “, Clerc had recalled in 2020 (with La Nación) about the distance between the two.

