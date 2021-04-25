from “I find it very attractive” to “it is very funny”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has become one of the golden bachelors of politics, a status that he also shares with the current president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Last week, the also national spokesman of the PP spoke in an interview on ABC about his emotional situation and dropped his interest in Esther Ruiz, from Citizens.

“I find it very attractive Esther Ruiz, number 2 of Citizens in the Madrid Assembly. Physically she is, but I have talked to her several times and she seems to me to be a very funny, nice girl, I really like her, “she confessed.

The Madrid councilman, 46, also added in that interview: “I think she’s single“.

This Saturday, Ruiz picked up the mayor’s glove in another interview published by El Mundo. Regarding what Almeida thought about her, the policy of Ciudadanos he has taken it “with a lot of humor”.

“I did not feel bad about his statements because I think he made them with a lot of respect. In addition, I return the compliment. He is very nice and funny“, has manifested.

The marital status of Ruiz, 42, is no secret. She has never been married, although she has he separated from his first partner and father of his son when he was only seven months old.

“I’ve been single for 13 years and they keep asking me if I go to weddings alone. Yes, I go alone and enchanted by life. Nothing happens, singleness exists, each one chooses the type of family they want to have, “he confessed to El Mundo.

About how you met Martínez-Almeida, Ruiz has said that it was at the airport. “I was waiting for my son and he for someone else. We spoke only that time and then we just said hello,” he assured.

While Ruiz focuses his life on your child, your family and your jobAlmeida said last week that he would like to “be a father” and gives him “some envy” when he is with his nephews. However, he has stated that he wants to “form a family in the traditional concept.”

Esther Ruiz, for her part, has made it clear that she is still single and happy and has no interest in him: “He will already have a girlfriend, surely he has many candidates“, has settled.