© elEconomista.es

Íker Jiménez He offered a new data tsunami on Tuesday in The Lineage of the Free in his investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. In this case, the presenter of Cuarto Milenio focused on the search for the host, something vital to get the vaccine.

“All the specialists think that the bat transfers that viral quality to another animal and that animal bequeaths it to us. What is that animal? Not having records of that animal after three months means that there is something that is not clear,” he says. Thus, Iker exposes three hypotheses about the damn host.

First hypothesis: The bite of horseshoe bats to operators of the CDC (Center for Disease Control) in Wuhan. “It is the largest reservoir of viruses from the bat,” he says, noting that this building is the one 200 meters from the famous market and that its level of security is lower than the P4 laboratory.

That bite could also have been caused by the bite of a living being from a tick that had lived on a bat. However, in this first theory, in which only the horseshoe bat intervenes, it only coincides with 90% of Sars-Cov2.

“A fragment is missing. The whole chain is not there, it is not 100%. There must be another animal that fused with this and that has generated this different viral creature,” says Jiménez to link with the second theory, always based on Scientific work.

Second hypothesis: a multi-band krait kills the horseshoe bat and then reaches the human. But what is krait? It is one of the most venomous and deadly snakes on the planet. 20 copies are sold a day in the Wuhan market. Well, citing the study of Dr. Shi Zhen Li, Íker talks about a recombination between the bat and the krait in their struggles.

“If we put them together we would have 99.9% of the genome of this virus. So, as they will title [los medios] in the way they want, it can be said that a hybrid between this bat and the krait is, right now, what the experts most identify with the map we have, “he says.

Third hypothesis: guano collectors infected by guano vapor. Íker Jiménez starts from the statements made by Dr. Peter Forster, from the University of Cambridge, which come to say that either the bat directly bit the human being or that something happened without an intermediate host.

How could this last happen? Guano, a substance formed by the bat’s excrement and used for gunpowder and plantations, “causes a kind of vapor that is directly inhaled,” says Íker after quoting veterinarian Ignacio Miquel and specifying that “the bat, through the faeces, they expel viral particles. ”

Well, the journalist talks about a possible patient 0 of 55 years who worked as a guano collector in some caves in Wuhan and who may have directly inhaled this steam. It must be said that these people earn a living with very low security conditions. “It is not maintained by Íker Jiménez, it is maintained by specialists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and China itself.”