The platform From home, we are still with you, recently launched by Lexus In these difficult times when we all have to stay home, it offers content that entertains, informs and helps to deal with this situation, in the spirit of Omotenashi.

It consists of different sections with categorized content and is available at the Lexus Spain website www.lexusauto.es. On this platform you can access content from news, family entertainment and various themes relating to the history, pillars and values ​​of the brand.

Now, this new entertainment platform developed by Lexus, which you have available at the link https://www.lexusauto.es/desde-casa-seguimos-contigo, is updated with news developed to entertain adults, and especially the most little ones.

New application to learn how to make the same origami as the Lexus Takumi masters

«One of the tests that our master craftsmen pass is make an origami with your non-dominant hand in less than 90 seconds. At our Miyata plant, the origami made by the current Takumi, who work to perfect our vehicles, are on display, “explains Lexus.

The secret is that the folding must be done with one hand, which should not be the dominant one, and the task must be completed in less than ninety seconds. The task requires considerable skill. At the Lexus Miyata plant, a series of brightly colored origami cats are on display which were folded by the current team of sewing craftsmen.

Lexus seamstresses are selected for their prowess and meticulous attention to detail. Only a few applicants qualify. In fact, only twelve people from the Miyata plant in Kyushu, Japan do this work..

Team members undergo a systematic ten-step program in which sewing dojo. This term is often applied to a martial arts training room; At Lexus, this is a special facility to discover and hone talent.

Through the following link you can access the application that Lexus has designed so that you can make the same origami that the takumi masters themselves they must face:

https://www.lexusauto.es/discoverassus/craftsmanship/takumi-cats/

New section with drawings of the Lexus hybrid range for coloring

The platform From home, we continue with you incorporates a section with several drawings to color the entire Lexus hybrid range. These drawings are designed so that they can be printed and colored, thus offering little ones more entertainment.

It will be possible to color from the CT 200h, the compact five-door hybrid equipped with the brand’s renowned hybrid technology, to the premium coupe, the spectacular LC 500h, going through the entire range. Of course, drawings of the wide range of SUVs offered by Lexus are also included..

Through this link you can access the drawings: https://www.lexusauto.es/estiloaminus-news/dibuja-tuassus/#Introduction

The Lexus entertainment platform has been offering other content since its recent launch, such as:

Relaxing sounds: Enjoy, with the help of the brand’s ambassador, the conductor and composer Inma Shara, classical music and the path to excellence.

Takumi, the documentary: A fascinating documentary reveals the world of the Takumi, the highest level of Japanese artisans. In Japan, it takes about 60,000 hours to reach the highest level of craftsmanship.

You can access the platform through the link https://www.lexusauto.es/desde-casa-seguimos-contigo