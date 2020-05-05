The cinema has made it clear that it seeks to cross borders that sometimes exceed the same reality and this time it seems that Hollywood has set its sights high as they have announced that Tom Cruise will record the first film in space.

And it’s not a movie from the Mission: Impossible saga and so far no study is in progress at this newly announced stage, although it is only in the early stages.

The American actor is known for his action sequences, in fact, it must be remembered that ‘Mission: Impossible Fallout’ had to pause his recordings when Cruise broke his ankle in a jump from one roof to another and also hung on a helicopter .

Although the actor is about to turn 60, it cannot be denied that at some point in his career he hung on the side of an airplane during takeoff in ‘Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation’, and in ‘Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol’, he climbed the Burj Khalifa, the skyscraper of Dubai, and performed stunts from the 123rd floor.

So with this meticulous preparation it is no wonder they have made it known that Tom Cruise will be filming the first movie in space.

This was announced by US media that assure that both actor and company, Space X by Elon Musk are working on a project with NASA which would be the first narrative feature film in space.

As expected in the Tom Cruise films, it will be an action adventure, which will be filmed in outer space.

Tom Cruise is known because there has never been a protagonist who takes risks as often as he does., on behalf of the most realistic action sequences possible, although perhaps Jackie Chan would also be a good option.

So if the news turns out to be a fact, the recording of a project in outer space will undoubtedly be in records of Hollywood history.