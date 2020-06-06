Although he is one of the main enemies of the night knight, Mr Freeze has never been brought back to the big screen since he made his appearance in ‘Batman & Robin’ in 1998, however, with the arrival of ‘The Batman’ and its future sequels the possibility of his return has been opened and this is how Jason Isaacs would look like Mr Freeze in the DCEU.

Although the villains who will star in the next installment of the batman have not yet been confirmed, the world of Hollywood does not stop and apparently the studio already has several actors in mind to put on the Mr. Freeze suit, Among which Peter Capaldi stands out, however, Jason Isaacs could end up keeping the role.

Having played Lucius Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, the actor has already shown that the antagonist roles really fit him, so it is not ruled out that he becomes the rival of ‘Batman’ in the following Matt Reeves film and this has not gone unnoticed by fans, who have begun to design their own versions of the villain.

It is for this reason that the digital artist, Awedope Arts has created a fan art that shows Isaacs characterized as Mr. Freeze and certainly the actor closely resembles the version of the character we saw in the Batman animated series, so we can say that it would make a great characterization of the villain in the movie.

The genre of superheroes is not unknown to Isaacs, Since he has previously given voice to different villains in DC animated films, such as Sinestro, Lex Luthor and Ra’s al Ghul, this could be the first time that he embodies an enemy of the knight of the night in the flesh.

Unfortunately, we will probably still have to wait a while for us to see the sequel to ‘The Batman’, as the recordings of the first installment are still stopped by the coronavirus, but for now We were already able to see what Jason Isaacs would look like as Mr Freeze.