The quarantine caught her in France, where she has lived for two years. And if her father was already distressed before simply by having her away, now that the coronavitus pandemic is keeping that country in Europe on edge, his situation is almost desperate. So when crossing with Sabrina Artaza through a video call in Intruders, for America, Nito Artaza She couldn’t stop her eyes from filling with tears.

The note started only with the actress, who from the city of Aix-en-Provence, where she lives with her husband, Jonathan Morris, began to tell how his social isolation was happening. “I am with my family, with my dog, my husband and my brother-in-law who came from Venezuela. With only one room, but lucky to have a garden. We are locked up or safe, I would say, a couple of days more than you. In France, confinement resolution was made quite late. They were stubborn and rebellious too. In that sense, in all parts of the world there are good and caring people and there are idiots ”, Sabrina started counting.

And he continued his story: “I am teleworking, because I take care of the social networks of two restaurants. I also work in a dance studio with which we do online courses. We go out only once a week to shop, with the necessary care that must be taken. They do not recommend gloves very much, but I use them because I have that thing to touch my face a lot and so I avoid it. And when we get home, we clean all the products, leave the sneakers outside and wash all the clothes. ”

Sabrina was concerned that despite the fines, since the spring days began in France, people started hanging out a little more. “The truth is that here we do not have a strict confinement as in Italy and Spain or as in Argentina, but it is allowed to leave for some reasons: to go to work if teleworking is not possible from your home, to go shopping, to attend medical consultations, to fulfill a call from Justice and to attend to family reasons compelling such as attending an elder or babysitting. But also, for an hour, you can play sports within a radius of one kilometer. And that is quite controversial, because there you come across people who are on a bench sunbathing or boys who are riding on their skateboard. “

Then, the actress acknowledged that communication with her family, who is in Argentina, was quite difficult due to the five-hour difference between one country and another. And he specifically spoke of the state Nito is in: “My dad is very worried about me and I am very worried about him, because he has habits … He does not stop with the cell phone, he is all day and until he sees the news from France and the numbers he does not go to bed sleep”.

Sabrina confessed that the comedian talks to her all day, kisses her and that, until she doesn’t answer the messages, she can’t sleep. And he told a detail: “My dad has something very beautiful, because he is a believer. And, when you pray, he is very worried about pronouncing Aix-en-Provence well, because he tells God where each of his loved ones is so that he can locate them. Is very sweet”.

The truth is that, after the actress quoted, for example, that when she went to live alone, her father called her by phone every night for two years to “turn off the gas tap,” Nito joined the talk. From your home. And her eyes blurred with barely say hello. “I am always excited to be in contact with her“, He said.

First, Artaza made an assessment of the general situation in the country. “We are making an effort all Argentines, especially those who are not having a good time at home because they do not have enough comforts. But I think this is transitory. It takes a lot of strength, but it will all happen sometime“He assured.

And then he broke pointing out that he was sending “a big affection” to Sabrina. “All parents are thinking of our children at this time. I am in contact with her, as well as with Juan Manuel and with Leandro who are in Buenos Aires. And we are here with Cecilia (Milone) very quiet. She likes to be at home a lot. So I quarantine and she does everything; wash, iron, cook, sing … He does everything! ”.

However, although he tried to give her a touch of humor, the sadness was noticed in Nito’s eyes when he said to his daughter: “I love you”. So she tried to cheer him up. “I love you too. Boom up! Whenever we talk to each other by video call, it’s too late and my face is disastrous. At least today I showered, groomed and even perfumed myself, ”Sabrina began by saying.

And then he remarked: “You were always one of the most depressing comedians. This is not the time to get depressed: you have to bring joy to people in this difficult time. I miss you too and I am very worried about you, because you go to bed at any time“

Then, the actress reflected on the message that the planet is sending to humans by forcing them to go “to think home.” And Nito concluded: “Thank you daughter for giving me so much encouragement. When this is over, we have to go out and enjoy life much more. Hopefully what has happened will make us more human“