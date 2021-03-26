From her private plane, Georgina Rodríguez claims to be the cover of two important magazines



Georgina Rodríguez has become a successful influencer.

Photo: VINCENZO PINTO / AFP / Getty Images

Georgina rodriguez He has managed to bring together two of his great passions inside his private plane, the scene of the latest publications he has added to his Instagram profile.

The Spanish model, a couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and mother of little Alana Martina Together with the footballer, he wanted to celebrate with his fans the two new goals he has scored in his unstoppable career in the world of fashion. And it is that the young woman already occupies the covers of two such important headers of the sector as InStyle, in its Spanish edition, and Sportsweek, in which she appears stunning in a tight black bathing suit.

As if that were not enough, the celebrity wanted to show off the excellent results of her latest work in the company of her offspring, the aforementioned Alana Martina and the other three children of the athlete whom she raises exactly as if they were her own: Cristiano Junior and twins Eva and Mateo. “Gratitude”, has written the Mallorcan in the description of the images to show how lucky she feels to be able to succeed professionally and, above all, in her role as a devoted parent.

“Please, what a beauty!” He has been directed by one of his most enthusiastic admirers, while Katia Aveiro, Cristiano’s older sister, has limited herself to praise her photogenic nephews, ignoring – accidentally or deliberately – the artistic and sensual photos that her sister-in-law stars in.

