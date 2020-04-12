With sensual photography, “The killer bombon” invited his followers to visit his video channel where he also wasted sensuality with daring clothes that exposed his anatomy

With hot snapshots, Ninel Conde He never ceases to motivate his social media fans, to whom he shares beauty tips and exercise routines to stay fit during quarantine.

This time, “El bombón murdero”, published in his Instagram a photograph in which he can be seen posing from the terrace of his beach house in a fiery metallic bikini that showed off his shapely attributes.

“I share my routine at home“, He wrote next to the image that was liked by 50 thousand followers, who in a few hours rated it with a red heart.

The sensual Singer asked her 3.8 million followers to go to her YouTube channel, where she revealed everything she does in a day of quarantine from her beach house.

“I share my routine, what I do when I wake up, advice on what they can do during this quarantine“, You hear people say during the presentation of the clip that it lasts just over 10 minutes.

In the video he shares with his more than 64 thousand subscribers that after training he puts on his bathing suit and takes the opportunity to admire the landscape, read and enjoy a delicious drink of which he shared the recipe. So that you know all the secrets that the spectacular actress hides, we leave you below the video in which she wore her charms like never before.

.