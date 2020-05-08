The Covid-19 pandemic (coronavirus) has raised a debate about privacy on the internet. However, the discussion and concern about the validity or otherwise of the use of data by companies and governments in this context of the global crisis has been apparent in Brazil since pre-pandemic periods.

According to the company Unisys, in 2019 the country had a number of 190 in the Security Index, which measures people’s concern about their own data security. The number left Brazil above the world average. According to the survey, Brazilians are more concerned with the data than inhabitants of places like Chile, Mexico and Colombia.

And, despite being very concerned, the population of Brazil is still not fully informed about the use of their personal data and not even about the mechanisms for protecting them. According to Serasa Experian, seven out of ten Brazilians had not heard about the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) until last year. The law will regulate the responsibilities and duties of companies and Government bodies in relation to the personal digital information of Brazilians.

Sylvia Bellio, IT infrastructure specialist and CEO of it.line, a company that has been the largest Dell Technologies reseller in Brazil for four consecutive times, points out that the debate on data privacy is extremely important because digital information reveals a lot about the person outside the virtual environment.

“Nowadays, the internet is the place where our information such as address, RG, CPF, phone number and even very specific information about tastes, weight and habits, for example, is available. So it is extremely important that people think about the consequences of this hyper-exposure and how it can affect us if any information falls into the wrong hands “, he defends.

Data monitoring

In this pandemic era, municipalities, states and the federal government have used data provided by cell phone operators to calculate social isolation rates. The National Union of Telephone Companies and Personal Cellular Mobile Service in Brazil, formed by the main companies in the sector in the country, confirmed that it would pass on data about its users to governments.

The expert points out that despite being used to monitor people, the information is anonymous and aggregated, which means that it is not possible to individually identify each citizen.

“There are several forms of monitoring, one of which is through the GPS of cell phones. In the case of operators, antennas are being used that are counting the number of telephone lines in a given space. They serve to have the information whether or not there is movement of people “, points out Bellio.

Sylvia recalls that our data is also exposed to companies. The information is made available through applications, social networks, shopping sites, social security registrations and service subscriptions, for example. She points out that except for the situation of criminal attacks, everything is voluntarily assigned.

“When we provide data by filling out forms or when we access websites, there are contracts that explain what that data will be used for. In the case of programs that we install, we expressly accept the license and give it ok so that the software has access to certain information from our devices. That is, the transfer or not of information is always in our hands “, explains the expert.

Attention to permissions and privacy settings

Regarding this issue of data consent, Sylvia says that the most important thing is that all users know explicitly what information is being passed on and what the uses of the data will be.

A first step in protecting data may be in browsers that offer privacy alternatives, for example, using the “anonymous browsing” or “secret mode” function that allows browsing without generating cookies and access logs, preventing them be tracked.

In fact, so-called ‘cookies’ temporarily store visits, browsing history, forms with data and the computer registration number, the IP.

Another important thing when using the browser is to check the privacy setting with some frequency. In this sense, the tip is to check which data permissions are being granted and, as a precaution, clear information and cookies.

In the same way as in the browser, social networks and search engines, it is also necessary to analyze privacy options in the ‘settings’ menu and limit access to data that is better not to be public.

It is also possible to prevent the storage of information that is saved every day, such as the use of applications, voice and audio activities, location history, among other things.

Geolocation is a great tool, but if it is connected it will surely generate data and information for someone to sell something or track the user’s location. “To prevent access to your location, check your cell phone’s settings and disable this option in the settings when you are not using the function”, describes Sylvia.

Another tip given by Sylvia is for the user to constantly review the relevance of installed applications. She states that if the application is not used frequently, it must be deleted. In addition, it is important to analyze what each app can store, analyze what has been released on privacy and check if there is any news on the web about the good faith of the app.

“It is necessary for the population to become aware of the importance of reading contracts and all requests for accessing applications, for example. The data belong to the people themselves. As soon as everyone knows this, the tendency is for relationships to always be more transparent “, he says.

The expert says that the LGPD, which will come into force in August this year, will make everything clearer in terms of the rights and duties of everyone who has access to the personal information of Brazilians.

