From Ginobili to Deck, going through Campazzo: all the Argentine players to go through the NBA

8. Luis Scola

A hero. Perhaps the one who has developed a more successful sports career ahead even of Nocioni (and behind, obviously, Ginobili). Still active, he was one of the most outstanding players of the Argentine team in the 2019 China World Cup, where only Spain could beat the albiceleste, led by Campazzo and the power forward himself, who inspired an entire country with his sacrifice and its prior preparation. He played 10 seasons in the NBA and more than 700 games, the most after Ginobili (1,057, an outrage). Transfer meat but also highly respected, he went through the Rockets, Suns, Pacers, Raptors and Nets before going, first to Chica and then to Italy, where he currently plays in the ranks of Pallacanestro Varese. Last year he played for Armani Milan for Ettore Messina, sharing a team with Sergio Rodríguez.