The news about the arrival of the actor Evan Peters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a story that raised doubts about the presentation of the mutants to this universe, since the actor would directly join the series ‘WandaVision’ And although it has been mentioned that he would play another character, there are doubts if he will again be the Pietro Maximoff who was presented in the Fox X-Men franchise, but there are still possibilities and in this way Evan Peters could be Quicksilver in the MCU.

The Quicksilver character first hit the big screen in 2014 with ‘X-Men: Days of the Future Past’ interpreted by Evan Peters, being one of the characters that the audience liked the most, becoming one of the obligated in the following productions, but a year later the same character came to the MCU in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ interpreted by Aaron Taylor-Johnson and to avoid complications, it was decided that this film would be his debut and farewell.

The recent news of the arrival of Evan Peters in the production of ‘WandaVision’ He began to raise expectations for the arrival of this character, but despite the fact that it has been said that he will not repeat his role, Evan Peters could be Quicksilver in the MCU, this thanks to a story that could explain his arrival.

In the history of ‘Avengers: No Surrender’ tells us the story that the Quicksilver character is trapped in a plane of existence by reaching a speed never seen before and Scarlet Witch had to enter this reality to rescue him, in a similar way QuickSilver He could be brought into the MCU without knowing that he changed his universe.

Will Quicksilver be the first mutant in the Fox franchise to reach the MCU? This could not be a crazy story, since many times the arrival of new characters is shrouded in mysteries to surprise the audience, such is the case of the presentation of Spider-man in the trailer of Captain America: Civil War.