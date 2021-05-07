From figure to figure! Messi sent an emotional message to Nadal for the award for the best athlete[VIDEO]

Lionel Messi.

Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP / Getty Images

Rafael Nadal was chosen the best athlete of 2020 at the Laureus Awards. The tennis player who surpassed athletes of the highest level such as Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, and Lewandoski got his fourth statuette, as he won the award in 2011, the best promise in 2006 and the best comeback in 2014.

A new Award for @ RafaelNadal… 🏆 # SabiasQue was chosen as The Laureus World Athlete of the Year 2021 🙌 – ATP Tour in Spanish (@ATPTour_ES) May 6, 2021

Faced with such a feat, Barcelona star Lionel Messi sent him an emotional message to congratulate him. “You are an example” says the Argentine in the message that also ensures that he is a fan of the Spanish tennis player.

“I wanted to congratulate you on this award, obviously more than deserved, you are an example to everyone for your work, for your perseverance. I’m an admirer of yours ”was the short but emotional message that Leo sent to Nadal.