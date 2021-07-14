From fallen angels to phoenixes in Spanish Equities

Of the total funds considered in the Morningstar Direct Spanish / Iberia Equity Basis, we find that some funds have gone from the bottom of the ranking by performance, to occupying the top deciles so far this year.

Among the funds that are located in the first decile in profitability in the YTD is Cobas Iberia, which reaches a profitability so far this year until the end of June of 20.12%. Although the fund is in 2% of the ranking this year, during 220, 2019 and 2018 it was between 87% and 77%, with which at 3 years it was below the table, at 91% profitability. The fund’s assets slightly exceeded 38 million euros, when in December 2017 it exceeded 50.3 million euros. The fund has a Morningstar star and a netural rating.

Follow him Horos Value Iberia, with a profitability in the year that is around 18.4% and 50.2% at one year, which is positioned at 3% and 2% respectively. Unlike Cobas Iberia, this fund does not collapse in 3-year positioning and remains at 24% of the ranking by profitability, despite having gone up to 75% in 2019, but it was able to rebuild in 2020 which made it end in 13%. Morningstar gives it a quantitative rating of 3 stars.

Also in those first positions the fund Sabadell Spain Stock Exchange that in the YTD exceeds 17.5% of profitability and is placed in the 3% of best profitability, but that like Cobas Iberia is going to the last places at 3 and 5 years (91% and 95% respectively ). Its assets are 53 million euros, which has fallen compared to the 87.6 million that was around in 2016. Like Cobas, gutter with a Morningstar star.

Also in a prominent place this year is the fund managed by Iván Martín, the Magallanes Iberian Equity, with a return in the year somewhat higher than 17.3% and that despite having fallen to 72% in 2019 the rest of the years he has been in prominent positions that lead to 12% in 5 years. A value management fund with a history dating back to 2016 when it was in the top 3%. East It is the largest of the funds seen so far, exceeding 127 million euros, managing to almost triple the equity since December 2016, when it touched 46 million euros. Of the five funds, it is the one that achieves the Gold rating and 4 Morningstar stars.

Another fund positioned in the first places so far this year, the Santalucía Ibérico Shares, with a profitability of around 16% and assets of 74 million euros. It is positioned between 7% of the ranking, above the table, while at 3 years it would be at 27% and at 5 years at 47%. Only in 2020 did it go to the 75th percentile.

Between the Similarities between these funds are their marked bias to value as well as to small capitalization companies With the exception of the Sabadell España Bolsa, which by the way is the only fund that among its 10 largest positions has exposure to banks via Banco Santander and Banco Sabadell (8.6% and 4.5% respectively). The industrial sector is heavily overweight both in Santalucía, Magallanes and Cobas, with Santalucía being more prominent, with an overweight with respect to its category of more than 10 percentage points (32.1% vs 20.8%). Another position that is repeated is Sonae (except in Sabadell). Also Gestamp It is present in Magallanes, Santalucía and Horos. The latter fund has a very pronounced overweight in commodities, at 33% by weight vs. 6.3% of the average for the category, and also in Real Estate (16.6% vs 2.3%), where Santalucía (10.2%) accompanies it. And finally, the trash can Semapa It is both eh Horos, as Cobas and Magallanes.

Special mention to the EDM-Investment fund, since even though it is not among the most profitable funds this year, reaching a return slightly higher than 15.3%, which is its consistency over time that allows it to remain in the first deciles by performance both at 1,3,5 years. It is a management that has been recognized by such prominent institutional investors as NBIM and even some American endowments. As can be seen in the table below, throughout its history it has been in the highest% of the range of its category, except in 2017 and 2014 when it was close to 50%. The investment process, established by Juan Grau, is now being repeated by Ricardo Vidal and Alberto Fayos.