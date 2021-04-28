from Falcon to the new Captain America in the MCU

These days after the end of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” many statements are coming from those involved analyzing the great consequences of the series. In this process, they leave us minor curiosities, such as the words of Mackie stating that there is no muscle filler under his suit of Captain America, but there are also deeper reflections. In addition to all the comments that are coming in about Sharon Carter as Power Broker, we must talk about the biggest involvement of the series: new captain america.

We fans knew the series was going to end up featuring a Captain America after Steve Rogers passed the baton. It was up in the air if Sam Wilson would finally assume the mantle as Steve wanted and finally he has. In new interviews, both the actor Anthony Mackie, as the creator of the series Malcolm Spellman, have talked about this path of the hero.

The moment Sam Wilson decides to be Captain America

Mackie spoke of Sam Wilson’s hesitancy in accepting the role by answering a question about when Sam began to see himself as the new Captain America. He believes there was a “cathartic” moment in the penultimate episode:

It was the training scene with Bucky, when they were throwing the shield. The United States strives for recognition, specifically recognition of African Americans and their contributions to what this country has become. It meant a lot to Sam the simple fact that Bucky said, ‘I never considered what it would mean for a black man to become Captain America.’ That was the big turning point for Sam. It was a cathartic experience, and his ability to release that pain and that frustration in that moment made him turn around as a character and led him to accept the idea of ​​being Captain America.

Differences with Steve Rogers’ Captain America

Anthony Mackie has also spoken about differences of his Captain America compared to Steve Rogers. Due to the character’s past, which we remember he left active service to help war veterans who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, what Wilson stands out most is in his mediating, dialoguing capacity. For example, he alludes to what we see in the final episode of the series, when he and Bucky Barnes defeated the Sin Banderas, and Wilson tries to show that his mission was focusing the wrong way:

It was more about talking to them and trying to communicate that what they were doing was right, but the way they were doing it was wrong.

The actor has then emphasized that, unlike Steve, he does not have powers, he is only a war veteran who seeks peace.

Remember, he is a counselor and he is a normal guy who just became an Avenger. There are no super powers, there is no supersuit, there is no super serum. It’s just a guy. I love the idea of ​​him moving through life like Captain America, like someone who brings peace and change instead of destruction and physical strength.

The new Captain America “has its roots in fighting”

Chatting to the medium Deadline, the showrunner and creator of the series, Malcolm Spellman, He has also talked about this new Captain America. Among his comments, we can highlight his words from the moment of Sam Wilson’s speech before the Senators, demonstrating his values, and earning the applause of the public along the way for being a speech that was broadcast on television. Spellman explains the importance of this speech and how Anthony Mackie also worked on the writing of the dialogue.

We wanted it to be an extremely human moment and to show the true super power of this new Cap. And it is that, as a black man, he has forged an identity that has its roots in fighting. And in these times, people of all racesFrom whites to blacks to Asians or whatever; even those from the richest countries, have a sense of loss and struggle. And Sam, being black, has a shorthand for wrestling, which means he has a shorthand for everyone. The mission was for him to convey that, to recognize the reality of what it means to him to be Cap without sugarcoating it, and to position himself as someone with a unique point of view as the Captain advances. Anthony [Mackie] he spent a lot of time with me working on that speech, making sure it was going to feel good when he said it. And of course one of the great innovations that came out of him, I think this came from Anthony, was to keep him from feeling like he was speaking to cameras; use the Senator as a target for what he’s talking about. Even though he’s talking to the world, he’s talking to that senator, and that allowed Anthony to play very honestly.

