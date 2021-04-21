From everyday to epic with the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: which one you should choose

There is a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for every type of person. What’s yours?

Choosing the most suitable mobile is much easier when there is enough variety. And if the series stands out for something Samsung Galaxy S21 5G It is precisely because it is one of the most varied families in the high-end telephony in 2021, by offering three different options, suitable for each type of user.

Any of the three different models that make up the Galaxy S21 5G series is a safe bet. But, Which is the one that best suits you?

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, the balance by flag

The best possible experience, in the most compact format. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G It stands out for being the smallest model in this series, as it has a 6.2-inch screen, which, of course, does not leave behind the technologies Dynamic AMOLED with 120 Hertz refresh rate, nor the Full HD + resolution.

Nor is it short on power, far from it. In fact, ride the same processor with 5G connectivity that include his older siblings, ensuring the faster browsing speed available.

All this is supported by a battery for all day, whose fast charging technology allows, in just over an hour at most, to have the smartphone completely ready for a new journey.

And do not think that being the smallest of the family leaves aside the photography section. Rather the complete opposite.

His triple camera system arrives led by a 64 megapixel sensor which, among other things, enables the possibility of capture video at 8K resolution. He is accompanied by a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, and another wide angle of the same resolution and a focal length equivalent to 26 millimeters, equipped with optical image stabilizer.

But the camera is not just numbers. Samsung accompanies this complete sensor system of functions such as the “Single Capture” mode, an exclusive add-on that allows you to obtain multiple photos and videos with one shot. And if you are already a pro of photography, the professional video and photo mode It will allow you to get even more out of the camera thanks to advanced controls to modify parameters such as ISO, exposure, focus point and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G, a bigger screen

An experience as good as the one provided by the Galaxy S21 5G, with a larger screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G is the model for those who find virtue in the middle ground, and want enjoy the best experience in a big way.

It has a screen Dynamic AMOLED of the same quality as that present in the S21, with the difference that its size increases to 6.7 inches. However, both the resolution and the refresh rate of 120 hertz are maintained.

We also have the same processor, the same cameras and the same 5G technology to navigate at full speed. But it should be mentioned that the S21 + 5G includes a even bigger battery, 4,800 mAh capacity, so you can take photos and record 8K video, or surf at full speed all day.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, for those who want it all (even an S-Pen)

The beast among the beasts. The model that reigns in the catalog of Samsung smartphones in 2021, by combining the more extreme specs that we have seen so far on a mobile phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G raises the bar in all possible sections, and makes the everyday epic through additions such as its spectacular 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, smarter than ever by being able to vary your refresh rate between 11 and 120 hertz to save energy; or its camera with a 108 megapixel sensor and “Space Zoom” up to 100x.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sits on the same pillars as the S21 and S21 +, having the same processor with 5G and have an all-day battery with fast charging – which in this case is even larger, with 5,000 mAh capacity. But it is in aspects such as photography or its additions where we find those features that more than justify the use of the surname “Ultra”.

In the field of photography and video, the S21 Ultra 5G raises the bar with its 108 megapixel camera capable of capturing photos extremely detailed, even in night scenes thanks to its night mode.

The video stabilizer perfectly complements your ability to capture cinema-quality clips at 8K resolution, and of course the “Single Capture” mode is not lacking, with which we let the camera do all the work for us and give us the best scenes in a single shot. The Director Mode of the Galaxy S21 5G allows us to achieve completely professional shots and angles, it is ideal for content generators, since they can achieve unique and creative stories in a single video.

Furthermore, he arrives backed by not one, but two telephoto sensors that provide an extra versatility to the terminal’s photographic system, by allowing you to capture images with 3x or 10x zoom without losing quality, and give the option to do Space Zoom up to 100x for, for example, capturing images of the moon like the two that we ourselves were able to take with the S21 Ultra 5G camera:

But you can always go further. And in the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G we find a unique trait as is the compatibility with the S-Pen smart stylus for the first time in the history of the Galaxy S series.

This add-on offers a natural and realistic drawing and writing experience, which is optimal when it comes to edit photos and videos with precision, make sketches or drawings, write freehand or do anything else you can imagine.

If something is clear, it is that each and every one of the models in the Galaxy S21 series has something that makes them special, and that differentiates this family from any other series of smartphones available on the market.

The Galaxy S21 5G highlights its balance, by offering an epic experience at all levels, in a more accessible and comfortable format. The Galaxy S21 + 5G takes that same experience to a higher level thanks to its larger screen, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G breaks all imaginable borders to offer it all to those who only settle for the best of the best.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all