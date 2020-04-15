THE HAGUE, Apr 15 (.) – Rotterdam’s Ahoy concert hall had been preparing for the glitz and glamor of the Eurovision music competition due in May, but opened its doors to doctors on Wednesday as a new center of care for patients with coronavirus in the Netherlands.

The place has 680 hospital beds in its rooms, normally used for concerts, trade fairs and international sporting events, and the first 80 have already been installed.

“We have built it in the last two weeks and now I am organizing all the nurses and doctors who are going to work here,” Hugo Keuzekamp, ​​director of the newly named Ahoy Care Center, told ..

The center is expected to open its doors for patients on Monday, Keuzekamp said, where people with coronavirus or other illnesses that do not require admission to a hospital will be treated.

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased rapidly since the first case was reported on February 27, exceeding 28,000 on Wednesday, with more than 3,100 deaths.

But in recent days hospital admissions have stabilized below 200 a day, leading to speculation that the Ahoy may not need to host any patients.

“Well, that would be good news, because it would mean that our (current) care system is resisting,” said Saskia Baas, an employee of the Rotterdam-Rijmond health services.

The Ahoy was chosen to host Eurovision after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won last year’s event in Tel Aviv with the song “Arcade”. The epidemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 contest in March.

(Report by Esther Verkaik; written by Stephanie van den Berg; edited in Spanish by Andrea Ariet in Gdansk and Lucila Sigal in Buenos Aires)