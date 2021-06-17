From ‘Eternally Committed’ to ‘Sicario’: 10 roles we love Emily Blunt for

Among the many virtues that Emily Blunt treasures is, without a doubt, her versatility. And it is that, there is his professional trajectory to certify it without excuses, we are before an interpreter capable of delivering outstanding performances in any type of genre. During his career, Blunt has shone in fields such as black comedy, purely family cinema, suffocating horror, fast-paced thriller, science fiction, both dark and playful, romantic melodrama, historical biopics and even the most fast-paced action.

10 roles we love Emily Blunt for

1 ‘Hitman’

‘Sicario’, the magnificent film by Denis Villeneuve, a guy who still has not lost the remarkable in his career, used a suffocating and oppressive atmosphere, a steel script, a cast in full form and a direction of authentic height to establish itself as one of the most undeniable thrillers of recent years. With regard to his ensemble of interpreters, it is impossible not to underline the extraordinary composition of character that he carries out an Emily Blunt capable of mesmerizing on every shot, proving as strong as it is fragile, as brave as it is hesitant, as strong as it is fascinating. An impossible balance that the actress solves with her characteristic talent.

two ‘A peaceful place’

Just because of the unforgettable scene in the bathtub, Emily Blunt’s portrayal of the superb ‘A peaceful place’ already deserves a place of honor in this article. But, in addition, there is not a single moment in the extraordinary film directed by John Krasinski in which the actress does not show herself to the maximum of her potential, delivering a horror film heroine destined to stay to live forever in our memory. And, although ‘A quiet place’ is full of virtues, few are as important as Blunt’s work. In short, the interpretation of his life to date.

3 ‘The Return of Mary Poppins’

Starting from the basis that the bar was insurmountable, it should be noted that ‘Mary Poppins’ is one of the best films in history, this return was unfairly criticized after its premiere, pointing out one by one its mistakes, most of them quite evident , true, but ignoring its many successes. The balance finally tipped to the side of artistic triumph with a film that, far from comparisons, was enjoyed to the fullest in its condition of rereading the classic stainless starring Julie Andrews.

At this last point, and recalling that we were talking about a previously lost competition for ‘The Return of Mary Poppins’, Emily Blunt offered an authentic recital in the skin of the most famous governess of the seventh art, giving herself body and soul to the story to move with the simple help of a gesture. Even if only for its interpretation, we continue to claim this sequel as a jewel to (re) discover.

4 ‘On the edge of tomorrow’

One of the great action blockbusters of the 21st century. As it is. ‘Al filo del tomorrow’ is an almost perfect show in which all the elements shine at a very high level, making each scene live and enjoy from vertigo, excitement and fun. Top-notch entertainment that completes its overwhelming victory with the chemistry established between a Tom cruise as overwhelming as ever and an Emily Blunt capable of stealing each and every scene in which she appears. And they are not few. We keep dreaming of a sequel.

5 ‘Forever committed’

The creative partnership formed by Nicholas Stoller and Jason Segel already gave ample evidence of their talent in the remarkable ‘Step of You’ but it was with ‘Eternally Committed’ that they took a real leap in quality. We are before a magnificent film that reflects with intelligence and enviable delicacy about the passage of time as the invisible culprit of the deterioration of emotions, especially if a perfect moment is expected to carry out the total culmination of a relationship.

And it is that, although it suffers from a somewhat excessive duration, this story of a couple over five years is followed with constant interest, making the viewer feel part of their feelings and sensations, of the emotional conflicts that make an act of presence when least expected and rousing laughter thanks to some top-notch secondary and a high number of gags that work perfectly. If to all this we add a more than convincing dramatic aspect and A fantastic performance by Emily Blunt, at the height of the best of her career, there is no choice but to celebrate ‘Eternally Committed’ in a big way. One of the most notable romantic comedies of recent years.

6 ‘My sister’s friend’

Written and directed by the long-awaited Lynn Shelton, ‘My Sister’s Friend’ is one of the most exciting, outstanding and moving examples that we can find in the harvest of American independent cinema of the last decade . From an admirable simplicity in the staging to dialogues that resonate with the echo of poetry, this story full of tenderness, warmth and honesty is a true jewel that conquers without the option of replication from the first viewing. A feat also achieved thanks to a cast that is impossible not to fall in love with, especially when it comes to an Emily Blunt who is beyond praise. An interpretation as fabulous as the movie in which it is located.

7 ‘Queen Victoria’

Without a doubt, ‘Queen Victoria’ is one of the most compelling examples when it comes to highlighting the acting talent of Emily Blunt. And it is that, indeed, Even in a historical film of such a classic and routine cut as the one at hand, the actress is capable of delivering a truly dazzling work, ranking by far as the most enjoyable element of a proposal as little memorable as effective. Luckily the queen is finally not named Victoria, but Emily.

8 ‘My summer of love’

Unknown jewel in his career, ‘My summer of love’ offered us one of the first opportunities to enjoy the excellent talent of Emily Blunt, radiant from foreground to last. A proposal full of sensuality, nostalgia, fire and melancholy that, like every self-respecting unforgettable summer, it is installed in memory and returns from time to time in the form of a radiant memory.

9 ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

You have to have the courage to stand up to The Best Actress In The World, Meryl Streep, and not lose the fight by immediate KO. And Emily Blunt, with the invaluable company of a wonderful Anne Hathaway, came really close to getting it in the marvelous ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. In any case, the defeat should not weigh so much on your resume if we take into account that we are talking about one of the best possible versions within the Streep catalog. Big words.

In this sense, the best possible option remains to enjoy without prejudice a proposal that is comfortably situated well above the average for the romantic comedy genre, thanks especially to the interpretive work of actresses who understand and complement each other perfectly. Interpretations as the center of the show.

10 ‘Hidden destination’

Despite not being among the most memorable adaptations of the work of the essential Philip K. Dick, ‘Hidden Fate’ remains an engaging and enjoyable entertainment, even with some truly brilliant moments. They are small details of genius within a proposal to which Emily Blunt, that is what we have come to, brings a high dose of presence, charisma and personality. Every time she appears on the scene and her character enters into action, the camera cannot look anywhere other than at the face of an actress who shows in this case that she needs the least to give us the most.

The common point of all these proposals? The radiant presence of an actress who has the enviable gift of always transmitting the feeling of being in the right place and at the right moment. When Emily Blunt appears, either in a starring role or in a more secondary spotlight, the screen lights up in a different way, amplifying her hypnotic power and being entirely worth the exact price of admission. Talent exploiting each plane.

In addition, time has not done more than set the essential pillars of her success, making her one of the most loved and admired actresses both by the public and by critics and the industry. Today, Emily Blunt is life insurance, a gamble with little chance of error to elevate a movie from simply correct to memorable. And we still have to see and enjoy its future. A luxury.