MORELIA, Mich., April 22, 2020.- The restrictions have been made stronger by the health crisis that exists worldwide. Mexico has just decreed the entrance to phase 3, which means reinforcing the isolation and health care actions. Commercially, the entertainment sector is one of the most affected by the consequences of the pandemic.

Starting the month of May, Divo de Linares was going to appear on the 5th of that month at the Morelos theater as part of his 2020 tour. Rapahel would be 77 years old in our country just that day, and he would celebrate it with the Morelia public, however Although nothing has been announced in the official spaces of the concert on Facebook, the suspension is basically a fact. It is also not known whether it will be postponed or will be permanently canceled.

Later, in a double concert on May 8 and 9, Marco Antonio Solís El Buki would perform on the stage of the Monumental bullring of Morelia. The singer has already announced through his networks that this presentation will be postponed until December 4 and 5 of this year. While and in compensation, the singer-songwriter originally from Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, presented the repetition of the concert Por amor a Morelia on the YouTube platform and on its official sites on April 2.

For May 15, the stage of the Art Palace was going to present the duet of Venezuelan brothers Mau and Ricky, under the tour Two Unknown Tour, with the intention of presenting their debut album Para aventuras y curiosidades. As far as is known and little is known that the concert is canceled, something that clarifies the ticket sales portal Eticket.com.

For the next May 17, the presentation was also planned at the Palacio del Arte, of the Spanish group Mago de Oz, who would present their new album IRA DEI within their very appropriate Apocalypse tour 2019-2020. Although the suspension of this event has not been officially announced, it will be a fact that it did not take place on that date, precisely because of the apocalypticity of the Covid 19 pandemic. For now, on the ticketmex ticket sales page. com.mx, continues to give the option to buy the concert ticket.

With 13 dates in our country, one of them in Morelia, on May 30 at the Morelos theater, the Moscow State Ballet decided to cancel the tour, a fact that it announced through its social networks, where it reported that due to the recommendations of The World Health Organization (WHO) due to the worldwide Covid 19 pandemic, saw the need to permanently cancel and reimburse the cost of the ticket to those who bought it.

For next June 21, the stage of the Art Palace awaits one of the most romantic nights in America with the presence of the singer Leo Dan, who will be together with Los Ángeles Negros and Los Terrícolas de Freddy Fuentes. However, given the uncertainty of the pandemic, this event could be canceled or postponed, it will be seen in the coming days.