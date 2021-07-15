From duchess to producer, Meghan Markle will work with Netflix – El Sol de México

Archewell Productions, producer of the Dukes of Sussex, announced that it will create with Netflix a new animated series called Pearl.

The animated series will tell the heroic adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history, reported the production company itself.

Meghan Markle, will act as executive producer with David Furnish, who has already participated in successful projects such as “Rocketman” or “Gnomeo & Juliet”.

Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl he’s on a journey of self-discovery as he tries to overcome life’s daily challenges, “explains Prince Harry’s wife of this new animated project.

The duchess it shows “Haunted” that his audiovisual company “in partnership with the powerful Netflix platform and these incredible producers, bring together this new animated series, which pays tribute to extraordinary women.”

Archewell Productions was created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to produce programming that informs, uplifts and inspires, its promoters explain.

Additionally, through its creative association with Netflix, the entertainment platform with more than 195 million users, Archiewell Productions will use the power of storytelling to “embrace our shared humanity and our duty to the truth through a compassionate lens,” they said.

With information from .