The Internet helped him get into Bugatti and today he works designing … cars for the cinema!

He is Andries van Overbeeke, a freelance artist born into the land of Max Verstappen. The magic of social media helped him publicize his futuristic Formula 1 designs to such an extent that they even offered to work for him at Bugatti. Today he tells how his history has been and reveals his latest project.

In 2015 there was already talk of what the Formula 1 of the future would be like and designers to put different proposals on the table. One of them was Andries van Overbeeke, a design enthusiast who started sharing his ideas on the Internet.

He began to brainstorm what the Red Bull, Williams and McLaren would look like in a few years: wider, closed cockpits and bigger tires. What this Dutch designer did not expect was that his work was going to reach Bugatti’s ears. The French luxury brand liked their concepts so much that they offered them a scholarship to work with them.

“Five years ago, I created several Formula 1 concepts to contribute to the convention on the future of Formula 1. I posted them here. My plan was to make at least six designs, start conservatively, and move towards more extreme designs. Anyway Thanks to such a positive reception, my work gained ground and was far reaching. After presenting my third concept, I was offered a scholarship at Bugatti“, share today with the community.

Today, five years later, he can talk about the project he worked on in 2015. What entertained him was the design of a Bugatti with concept similar to that of a Formula 1 for the video game Gran Turismo.

“The project I worked on was confidential for a long time, but now it can finally be published. I worked on a concept similar to that of Formula 1 for Gran Turismo. The car was planned to be a successor to the Bugatti Vision GT. The design was inspired by the Bugatti Type 35, the most successful racing car of all time, “he explains.

This is the result:

The scholarship opened doors for him and has given him the opportunity to work today as a freelance designer of supercars and competition cars and also cars from the world of cinema. “I recently fulfilled one of my childhood dreams of working on the new Batmobile from the 2021 Batman movie,” says Van Overbeeke.

“My intentions are to continue creating personal work and help shape the future of Formula 1 and competition in general,” says the designer to finish.

