From “Disney Princess” to OnlyFans star; earn 30 thousand dollars a month

Dare Taylor went from being a Disney worker playing Aladdin Jasmine to shining on the adult content site OnlyFans.

Originally from Minnesota, Taylor from the age of eight dreamed of working in a Disney park. When I was little, I constantly traveled to the park in Florida and was dazzled by the characters.

Her path to the castle of Mickey Mouse’s house began when at 18 she won the Miss Teen Minnesota fashion contest, one of the many she had entered. Emboldened by success, she drove to Florida and tried her luck near the kingdom.

Disney was not supposed to find out because that was against its conservative rules. “Nobody knew what he was doing,” Taylor confirmed to The New York Post. By “left”, the young woman managed to appear on the Slovak cover of Playboy.

Eventually she retired from Disney and began working at Universal Studios. His new job was similar. There he was no longer playing Jasmine, but Vilma from Scooby Doo and characters from the Medieval Times.

Information from: Multimedios