COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 20 “> Jennifer Stone changed the world of entertainment for health: from playing Harper in the Disney series The Wizards of Waverly Place, happened to be on the front line of the fight against the COVID-19.

American hospital. “data-reactid =” 21 “> In the midst of a pandemic and in one of the countries most affected by covid-19, the exactriz became a nurse and recounted what the day-to-day life of an American hospital is like.

“I can only speak for myself because I believe that each nurse and person has their own way of processing life,” the young woman told the Deadline portal. “I think as a nurse, you hit yourself a lot more in advance and, to be honest, I see it this way: during a 12-hour shift, it’s not about me. It’s about putting myself aside to help someone else “

Stone also recounted how he prepares to face long hours of hard work in this hostile context, and what he does once he gets home. “I try to stay really focused during those 12 hours to be as effective and useful as possible and then just decompress when I get home,” she said. “I’m a big fan of bubble baths, Drag Race and watching medical shows, to be able to see someone else do the job. “

In addition, the young woman said that the support of her loved ones is essential these days. “I also have a very understanding family and friends that if I need to talk about it, I can do it because you never know what will hit you and what won’t.”

I just graduated from nursing school in December and this is my first nursing job. There are so many nurses that I still have the privilege of having a lot to learn. ” data-reactid = “27”> The now nurse also referred to how it feels to be considered a heroine. “It is incredibly sweet,” he considered. “But that word makes me feel very uncomfortable because I can’t emphasize it enough: I just graduated from nursing school in December and this is my first nursing job. There are so many nurses that I still have the privilege of having a lot to learn. “

In this way, the young American was respectful towards the longest-standing nurses who have been working since the first case in the country was registered, which, today, registers more than one million infected, 60,714 dead and 119,000 recovered.

“I am lucky to be able to help in any way I can, but I look at the nurses I am learning from,” she said. And she emphasized: “I just consider myself very blessed to have worked hard to obtain this set of skills and to be able to help like them.”