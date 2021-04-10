From defeat by abandonment to victory by KO

Zubiaga-Arciniega, in the final moment

Julio Gonzalez

Some time ago we already wrote about this story that happened in the 1940s, when national boxing, after the Civil War, was beginning to recover and fans were returning to the sports venues.

The controversial arbitration decisions and the surprise result of the fighting is not something new. For many years or since boxing was born, there have been controversial cases and diversity of opinions in the results of the fights. But be surprised by what I am going to tell you.

On December 8, 1944, an evening of boxing was held in the capital of Biscay in which the highlight of the meeting was the fight between two boxers who raised passions throughout the national territory. They were the Basques Gabriel Zubiaga Y Fidel Arciniega, two tremendous punchers who accounted for the majority of their bouts with wins before the limit.

Zubiaga had been the national middleweight champion, a title that he had won over Luis Pinedo and that he had lost on the scale after defending him with victory against Eloy Lafuente. Fidel Arciniega, the idol of Sopelana (Vizcaya), was younger, had made his debut in 1940 but already had a good track record that would eventually lead him to the national light heavyweight title and a great career in the North American ring.

The scene of the combat was the Bilbao Euskalduna Frontón, presenting a full capacity. At the beginning of the second round, a straight right from Arciniega connects in the jaw of Zubiaga, who noticed the blow and showed symptoms of being “touched”, raising his arm as a sign of abandonment and heading to his corner.

You can imagine what the public put together because the show was over, the uproar and shouting made fear for the integrity of the boxers and the corner of Zubiaga. The referee, fearing the worst, went to Zubiaga’s corner inviting the boxer to continue fighting, which Zubiaga accepted after verifying that the public did not calm his anger. Serious arbitration error that distorted the result.

The fight continued and in the fourth round the tortilla turned around and this time it was Zubiaga who hunted Arciniega and knocked him out for more than necessary, giving the referee the victory to Zubiaga by KO.

The man who had won by abandonment lost by KO, and the man who had lost by abandonment won by KO.

We do not know what the opinion of the Federation was at that time, but the fact is that in Zubiaga’s record there is a victory by KO.

Curious fights in the history of our sport.