From customer experience to total experience | News | Communications

The core of an optimal customer experience is in the people. It is true that in the market there are technological tools to help in this task, but you have to know how to use them without losing focus on what is really important.

Covid-19 has brought with it a new way of communicating and interacting, imposing on organizations the need to resort to more digital channels. Likewise, users have begun to demand a much more enriched, individualized and effective experience in its relationship with companies.

Customer Experience, debated in Redes & Telecom.

In this sense, customer demand is increasing and companies have realized that it is necessary to be proactive and anticipate their demands, always offering a high level of customization.

All this has led us to go from talking about customer experience a total experience, a scenario in which the employees themselves also play a decisive role and in which technology appears as the main support and ally to achieve this.

Networks & Telecom, In collaboration with To go and Ikusi, has organized a virtual event with users with the aim of discovering the keys to improving the customer experience in the digital age. Representatives from Alzicoop,Ledesma Spa,El Carmen Medical Center,Clarkemodet,DGT,Infant Jesus Hospital,Navantia,UNEDYTemporing Group.

You can already read the conclusions of this interesting meeting.