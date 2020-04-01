From coveted gallant novels to fameless actor and spiritual guide to Tania Ruiz | Instagram

It was at one time one of the gallant most requested in the television, starring with new talents various melodramas that catapulted him at one time on the small screen.

However, in a glance at the present there is nothing left of what was the protagonist of several novels of today “Dream Factory”, Televisa.

Even in the current images that he shares through his Instagram account, he can barely recognize who the handsome man was. actor? even about his somewhat radicical appearance, it is hardly possible to try to look for those physical features that characterized him.

The years have not passed in vain for Valentino Lanús, the Mexican actor gradually said goodbye to the world of entertainment until the memory of what was passed was completely unnoticed, particularly for new audiences.

His last known performance was his move to Aztec TVHowever, fame did not smile in the same way and completely abandoned the spotlight.

Currently his life is spent as a teacher of meditation and yoga, even some media have pointed him as the spiritual guide of Tania Ruiz, the current partner of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto.

Today we are at home taking care of the health of others and ours❤️. This time is also our mental rest. We can create problems or create opportunities . Give yourself time, because your mind is your home ‍♀️ . Give your children, your family, your partner time to learn more about their lives ‍ ‍ ‍ . We have the family always! But many times it is necessary to know each other better for more than they see each other daily. See at this time how your energy works ‍♀️ and how is your patience which is a virtue that sometimes we lack nos. You are like in a big brother where you have to listen , analyze , learn , interact✍ , reorganize , take care of yourself ️ ️ , think clearly , forgive , accept and understand others ✌️❤️. Working with your family or with yourself will always multiply everything for good. For @steponfashion Photography: @quienesvaleria Designer: @carlospinedamx Hat: @pasionartemx

A shared post by Tania Ruiz Eichelmann (@taniaruize) on Mar 20, 2020 at 11:46 PDT

Acting career

Valentino Lanús, was born in the CDMX under the name of Luis Alberto López, projects such as Amor gitano (1999), La casa en la playa (2000) and First love … a thousand an hour (2000 with Ana Layevska, Anahí, Kuno Becker, and Sebastián Rulli.

Later Valentino participated in the soap opera The game of life (2001) at that time he had a relationship with Jacqueline Bracamontes (former beauty queen) and with whom he would later star in a novel “Fools don’t go to heaven“, by that time both had already concluded their relationship after four years together.

He also had other participations in Mariana de la noche (2003) Amar otra vez (2003) Inocente de ti (2004) Dawn (2005) Loving without limits.

At 2014 participated in the Dominican comedy film, Why are men unfaithful ?, however in 2011 he said goodbye to television with the project “Nothing personal“, which did not have the expected success.

Later he embarks on a new adventure in which he sticks to spirituality with his family and his daughter. Mary. The former actor is currently slimmer and more hippie in style.

Lanúsborn in the CDMX like Luis Alberto López, he decided to leave the show business behind and is now dedicated to traveling the world to invite his followers to reflection, meditation and spirituality.

