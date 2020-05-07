The lee Glee ’actress has not had an easy life and, at 33, she has experienced depressions, losses but also the best welcome.

Lea Michele is currently living one of the sweetest moments of her life and that is that a few days ago she shared with the world an open secret, that she is expecting a baby. The artist has posted a photo on her Instagram profile boasting of a prominent pregnant belly.

At her wedding ceremony Lea wanted to invite all her classmates from the series that brought her to fame ‘Glee’ and also its producer. The great absentee for her was her ex-partner Cory Monteith who tragically passed away in 2013.

That date would forever change Lea Michele. The artist had met Cory during the filming of ‘Glee’, the character of Finn Hudson and Rachel Berry would fall in love but, after scripts and interpretation, Lea and Cory would also end up falling madly in love.

Lea Michele went through very hard moments personally and professionally during those years but 2017 would be her rebirth. As a breath of fresh air, Lea Michele received the ‘Scream Queens’ project in series form.

