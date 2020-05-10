Amid the quarantine, the search for technology professionals remains heated. Even traditional companies that have always resisted the home office have decided to adapt to hire new employees who will work remotely for a future as yet undefined.

It was on the day the quarantine was determined in Florianópolis, where he lives, that Wesley Goulart Siqueira, 38, made the decision to leave the coupon startup Peixe Urbano, a company he had worked for 8 years. He learned about the vacancy at Guararapes, owner of Riachuelo. In a matter of days, he participated in the selection process. “My fear was having to travel to São Paulo for an interview and having to be quarantined,” he recalls.

This was not necessary, as the entire hiring process was online. The job interview was over the phone. And the sending of the necessary equipment to start the activities took place quickly, even with restrictions on road transport. Despite exercising a coordination function – systems management -, Wesley does not, for the time being, plan to move to São Paulo, where the company’s headquarters are located. “Riachuelo had no tradition of working in the home office, but it adapted quickly. For me, one of the things that counted was the opportunity to work on a digital transformation of a business.”

Unexpected dismissal

Although working in a sector where there is a shortage of labor, the beginning of the quarantine was tense for advertiser Maitê Peres Gonçalves, 28 years old. She was surprised to be fired from the C6 digital bank earlier this month.

The period of unemployment, however, was very short: 15 days later, she was called to work at Via Varejo, owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio. Maitê is a UX writer and writes texts from application screens. “Many people were dismissed from the C6 and started being polled by other companies.”

The biggest difficulty, for her, is to work remotely in her new job. She started working in early May and, like Wesley, from Guararapes, has not yet set foot in the new company.

