From conventional digital supports to DNA to store data?

All the information of humanity would fit in a coffee cup filled with DNA. With this in mind, it is obvious that a reasonably practical way to use DNA for that function would constitute a revolution in the field of data storage and in computer science in general. Encouraging research results bring us one step closer to that function of DNA.

By some estimates, there is between 10 and 50 trillion gigabytes of digital data on Earth right now, and every day humans produce e-mails, photos, tweets and other digital files that add up to another 2.5 million gigabytes of data. Much of this data is stored in huge facilities known as exabyte data centers (an exabyte equals one billion gigabytes), which can be the size of several football fields and cost around 1 billion to build and maintain. Dollars.

Many scientists believe that an alternative solution lies in the substance that contains our genetic information: DNA. It evolved to store massive amounts of information at very high density, as can be deduced from the DNA-filled coffee cup example with which we began this article.

The team of Mark Bathe, professor of bioengineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge, United States, has developed a technique for labeling and retrieving DNA data files from a large set, which could help make the DNA data storage.

It has already been shown that it is feasible to encode images and pages of text as DNA. However, there is also a need for an easy way to choose the desired file from a multitude of DNA segments and until now the only ways to do this were very impractical. Bathe and his colleagues have now demonstrated a practical and efficient way to do this, encapsulating each data file in a 20-foot silica particle, tagged with short DNA sequences that reveal its contents.

Using this method, the researchers demonstrated that, with the current level of technology, they can accurately extract individual images stored as DNA sequences from a set of 20 images. Considering the number of possible labels that could be used, the system could scale up to a hundred trillion files (a one followed by twenty zeros).

Bioengineers at MIT have demonstrated an easy way to access data files stored in the form of DNA. This could be a key step towards using DNA archives to store huge amounts of videos, photos, and other digital content. (Image: MIT News, with the small icons provided by the researchers. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

Digital storage systems encode text, photos, or any other type of information as a series of zeros and ones. This same information can be encoded in DNA using the four nucleotides that make up the “letters” of the genetic code: A, T, G and C.

In addition to its extraordinary information storage density, DNA has other characteristics that make it desirable as a storage medium, including its high stability.

For DNA to be able to compete in cost with magnetic tape, which is often used to store large amounts of archival data, Bathe estimates that the cost of DNA synthesis would have to decrease by about six orders of magnitude. Bathe predicts that will happen in a decade or two, similar to how the cost of storing information in flash memory has dropped dramatically in the last two decades. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)