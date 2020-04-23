Coconut is currently considered one of the healthiest fruits in the world because it is rich in fiber, complex vitamins (A, B1, B2, B5 and C), and also in mineral salts, mainly potassium and magnesium. But few still know that from the coconut, everything takes advantage. For this reason, the coconut tree is considered a multi-functional plant due to the high rate of reuse such as its trunk, leaves, external part, coconut meat, which are all reusable throughout the world, mainly in Asia in countries like India, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand which leads in the ranking of the largest coconut planted area in the world. According to the article Production and Commercialization of Coconut in Brazil Facing International Trade: Panorama 2014, Asia has 70% of the world area, while the rest is distributed on the continents of Africa, Latin America, Oceania and the Caribbean.

In Brazil, techniques such as fertilizer production are widely used from the green coconut shell, which is one of the best materials for production in fertilizer, fibers and powder, although 80% to 85% of its gross weight is considered garbage. Innovative companies like EdenCoco, a natural coconut company, bring new sustainable ways to consume green coconut without the shell. The company claims that green coconut, when consumed with peel, prevents the fruit from crushing, and consequently ends up in the dump, where it is not recycled and creates a lot of residues, bad smells and mosquitoes, which is why for the marketing of EdenCoco 70% of the outer shell of the green coconut is removed and this removed input is reverted to recycling cooperatives to be used as raw material for the manufacture of various products, from brooms to quilts in the automobile industry.

Regarding the use around the world, some reuse of coconut and coconut that few people know are listed.

Fiber is extracted from coconut shell and can be used to create rugs and mats, brushes, ropes, mattress filling and caulking for boats and fishing nets. Coconut meat, can be created products well known as coconut oil and coconut milk. In addition, it is also possible to create palm wine, also called toddy, which is an alcoholic beverage obtained from the alcoholic fermentation of the sap of various palm species such as Palmyra and coconut trees. With the coconut sap you can produce even more palm wine (when fermented), syrup or candy and coconut sugar or palm sugar. Coconut water is consumed as a refreshing drink and is gaining popularity as a sports drink among athletes. In addition to water, coconut cream, coconut wine and coconut vinegar (when fermented) can also be created. It can be understood that everything from coconut is used, however everything from coconut can also be used: With the shells and coconut fibers, bowls, utensils and crafts can be created. In addition to use as a fuel source, and repellent when burned (smoke repels insects). Discard shells can be used for a variety of household products and coating materials. Coconut leaves are used to make brooms, baskets, rugs, straw roofs and temporary sheds. The trunk of the coconut tree is used to make furniture and houses and in Hawaii to create drums, containers and canoes. And lastly, the coconut roots used as a dye, mouthwash and shredded piece of coconut root can be used as a toothbrush

World curiosities about coconut:

-Bunot (Philippines), coconut brush (Jamaica) are made from coconut shell and used to polish the floor.

-Sapu Lidi (Indonesia), Walis Tingting (Philippines) are brooms of coconut leaves.

-Karewe (Kiribati) is a cool drink of coconut sap and consumed in Kiribati.

– Tempurung (Malaysia) is a Malay word for fiber. The coconut shell is used to make a soup bowl and ladle.

– Yehu and Banhu (China), Dán Gáo (Vietnam), Rebab (Middle East and Eastern Europe) are coconut musical instruments

-Tuba (Philippines), Tuak (Indonesia and Malaysia) is a drink extracted from coconut sap.

-Te Kamamai (Kiribati), Dhiyaa Hakuru and Addu Bondi (Maldives) is a sweet syrup and candy made with boiling coconut sap.

-Lambanog (Philippines), also known as coconut vodka.

