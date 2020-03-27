Yes the theater managed to survive the devastating discovery of cinema and television, if it was even transformed and reinvented in multiple ways, even in times of series on demand and social networks, it is because it has a unique characteristic that differentiates it from the audiovisual arts, literature and plastic arts: share space and time at the same time.

The plays, dance and performances, that is, everything that includes the performing arts, are always live and ephemeral, unique and unrepeatable. You have to know how to endure time in a show we don’t like. You have to learn to hold your gaze when an artist speaks, cries or shouts from a distance of a spectator. We must learn to live together and assimilate the reactions of the public next to us. Going to the theater is a ritual that begins when you enter the room and, many times, ends days later, when we drop the last tokens, ideas and feelings of what we saw.

But ritual, that ever-present experience, is now forbidden. Like many artists who in coronavirus times began to upload their creations to social networks, the theater players were not far behind and worldwide a trend began to offer shows virtually, upload classic internet and even present live experiences and performances that allow interactions, through networks such as Instagram, Zoom, Facebook and You Tube.

Keys to watch theater online

Although it is impossible to replace the power of the encounter that the theater implies, the need to consume it, to see it in some way, has no possible quarantine. Director Claudio Tolcachir He was one of the first to try this option and rose on the networks of his theater Ring 4, two classics of his production: The wind on a violin was seen by 50 thousand people and Emilia, for another 43 thousand. The Buenos Aires Theater Complex presented a filmed version of Mother Courage, the Brecht classic with the performance of Claudia Lapacó and the direction of José María Muscari which reached 12,500 views.

While we are anxiously awaiting the possibility of going back to the theater, of meeting others and living that adrenaline of the living, it is important to keep in mind some questions for those who dare to the filmed theater. The great allies of theater are metaphor and metonymy. The theater cannot and does not want to show us the countryside, the war or the storm in the same way. For this, the cinema has plenty of resources to take the camera to those locations and recreate them with its lens.

The theater replaces those impediments with poetic figures: a wet umbrella to show the rain, a booming door, and a wild scream to allude to an invasion. We must not lose sight of all the aesthetic resources, both in language and in the staging that the theater uses to build any possible universe and, above all, to allude to them: to make them feel present using ingenious tools, such as the extra scene, that is, situations that are mentioned but not seen and that are a direct shot at the viewer’s imagination. The theater does not show us anything as it is, but it presents something with a plurality of meaning. Then, each one completes that image or that word with their own subjectivity and emotions.

Another important concept worth remembering in filmed theater is that in the works the camera does not direct the point of view. The audience has the whole scene and chooses where to see and how to do it, how much time to spend on a character, or if they prefer to stop in the light, the scenery and even look to the side. And finally, the performances are always intended for the live audience. Some moments may seem exaggerated, extreme, not very subtle: it should not be forgotten that these artists are projecting their voices and acting for an audience that must be able to see them from the back row. The theater does not allow the detailed shot of a glassy eye. In any case, it is the viewer who must go in search of that emotion that the artist lives and that is completed when it is received by the public.

Among the proposals that were uploaded to the virtual world, here are some thematic recommendations:

Contemporary theater, premieres and live experiences

For this weekend, Ring 4 It has an online theater program that includes live works and even premieres. On Friday the 27th at 6pm there will be a live broadcast on IG of Star Wars, a work written and directed by Federico Lehmann. At 20, it will be the turn of The breathing, from Alfredo Sanzol and with direction of Lautaro Perotti. This work is an inner journey into the life of a 40-year-old woman who has a daughter and whom her husband leaves for another woman. Immersed in pain, she turns to her mother, lovers and friends to understand and discover all forms of love.

By Saturday 28, Ring 4 has a premiere scheduled. Is about A, a work written and directed by Giampaolo Samá and with the performance of Miriam Odorico. This show will air live and is based on the novel by Pirandello. A it is a voice that counts, the sway of a thought. At 8pm, it is the turn of a classic of the Argentine theater: The Bululú, with Osqui Guzmán, who made an anthology of the historical bululú, a comedian who walked alone in the villages, representing the characters in a comedy, hors d’oeuvres, poems and songs.

Finally, on Sunday 29 at 6 pm another beautiful production of this room is presented: You are beautiful to me, of and with Paula Ransenberg. An unipersonal of a great aesthetic display on the world of the circus, love and the search for identity. At 20, a live meeting is scheduled with The omission of the Coleman family, the cast, the director and all the members of the team will be able to chat with the people who have been following them for 15 years. Although all these proposals are with free and free admission, The possibility of financial collaboration will be online, as if they were spectacles to the cap. Spectators will find a button that says buy tickets that will allow you to make a voluntary contribution. 50% of the proceeds will go to the company and the other 50% to the theater.

On the website of El Extranjero Theater, the shows remain online only at the scheduled time, always at 7pm. From Friday to Sunday they will be presented, Tur (scenic landscape 1), from Saeed Pezeshki; A thousand Fredericks, from Mariana Mazover; Shopping and fucking, from Mark Ravenhill, directed by Mariano Stolkiner; Y Absurd creole, from Marcos Arano (also director) and Gabriel Graves. But there are works scheduled every day.

Public theater and Argentine classics

The Cervantes will share this Friday at 18 Tadeys, a work written and directed by Analía Couceyro Y Albertina Carri which is based on the posthumous novel by Osvaldo Lamborghini. The novelty of this show is that it marked the debut of Diego Capusotto at the Teatro Nacional Cervantes and now, its performance can be seen from the screens of each house.

As for the shows of the Theater Complex of Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Culture opened the site Culture at home that, among other proposals, uploads via streaming some works of the San Martín Theater and also episodes of the Escenarios de Buenos Aires program, which includes interviews, scenes, technical productions and rehearsals of many of its productions.

The director Maruja Bustamante He shared two of his works that were produced and released in public spaces. One of them is The end, which in 2019 occupied the space of the Rojas Cultural Center and refers to the end of various issues, such as love, a stage of life and even the world. This work is part of the campaign “El Rojas approaches the houses”, which includes the display of the latest works that have gone through the series Óperas Primas and of productions chosen in the Germán Rozenmacher Prize for New Dramaturgy. The Rojas also enabled the possibility of doing some of their mentioned courses and workshops online. Another of Bustamante’s works that can also be seen on the internet is Discépolo: the houses, chapter of the cycle “Invocations” of the San Martín Cultural Center, in which he performs a contemporary dance on the new immigrants of this time.

Great classics of Argentine independent theater are also available online. Among them are some productions of Ricardo Bartís that from the obligatory isolation he decided to upload to the networks. From the oldest and most emblematic works, such as From bad to worse (2005-2007) and Fishing (2008-2009), but keep in mind that the filming conditions are not the best. Closer in time, The idiot machine (2013-2015) offers a better quality version.

Another emblematic work of the Buenos Aires off is A hole, a show that was done in the locker room of the Estrella de Maldonado club and in which only 18 people entered. The filming has a very good quality and it is an opportunity to see on stage reference artists from the alternative and experimental circuit such as Juan Pablo Gómez, Patricio Aramburu, Nahuel Cano Y Alejandro Hener.

Finally, the director Alejandro Tantanian uploaded to the internet The meek (2005-2008), one of his most beloved and iconic works.

The classics of Spanish theater

This proposal comes directly from Spain. The theater library It is a site created by the Theatrical Documentation Center and has more than 21,000 monographs (plays, theory, theatrical technique), 750 magazine collections (Spanish and foreign), unpublished booklets, 9,700 audiovisual recordings and electronic resources. Since February 2020, this platform made 1500 works public to everyone. The best thing about this page is the possibility of seeing Spanish versions of Spanish Golden Century classics, such as Calderón and Lope de Vega,

As more artists join in and adapt to these pandemic times, here are several options to control anxiety until you can return to theaters and, as the director said Pablo Messiez: “The plague steals it from us so that we remember that it is about more than just pretty words. That it is – that it must be – present and indomitable ”.