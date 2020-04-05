Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey.

Since its arrival, streaming has revolutionized the way we consume content. This market has grown constantly thanks to its practicality and a wide variety of content, including movies that were released a few months ago.

This time we will present 4 blockbusters that were released just a few weeks ago and that you can already find on different streaming platforms.

Sonic The Hedgehod

After a complete character redesign, the favorite video game hedgehog finally made his big-screen debut accompanied by Jim Carrey as the film’s mythical villain, Dr. Robotnic. The film was a success, being the second highest grossing of 2020 in its premiere.

Where to see it? You can buy it digitally on Amazon and Apple.

Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as the Bad Boys and this time they face the son and wife of the leader of a Mexican cartel. In the search for justice, the Miami police team will be at risk for your life and will bring a lot of action to the screen.

Where to see it? You can buy it digitally on Amazon and Apple.

Birds Of Prey

After his breakup with the Joker, Harley quinn is facing Black mask Y Victor Zsasz, two of the roughest characters in Gotham City. To do this, form a team of superheroines with Huntress, Black canary Y Renee Montoya.

Where to see it? After a box office failure, Warner brought the tape to his streaming services 6 weeks after its release. You can buy it digitally on Amazon and Apple.

Onward

The animated tape of Pixar, Onward, portrays the journey of Ian Y Barle, two elven brothers who wish to spend an extra day with their deceased father. The story is of references to mythical monsters and a surprising world designed by one of the favorite digital studios of moviegoers.

Where to see it? Two weeks after its theatrical release, the Pixar film hit Disney Plus, where you can watch it.

