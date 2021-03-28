from Chaplin to Zack Snyder

For a long time it was a rumor, until it became a reality. The premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League On HBO Max and HBO Spain it has given DC fans the chance to find out which was the ideal version of the director of 300 about his superhero story.

The case of the Snyder Cut has been especially bizarre. From the beginning of the filming, it was rumored that the synergies between Warner and the director walked on different paths, to which was added the death of Snyder’s daughter, which caused him to permanently withdraw from the project.

Thus, Joss Whedon ended up finishing the film, which ended up revealing in one way or another its construction in scraps at its premiere in 2017. The famous digital ‘shave’ of Superman, perhaps it was his maximum expression. Now, the new cut of Snyder has brought us a story that goes from 2 to almost 4 hours, introduces Darkseid in person, and changes the appearance of other characters such as Steppenwolf, among many other things. It is, in short, a completely different movie, even in plot and plot. Not a simple extended version.

Debating whether a 4-hour version of La Liga would have been possible in theaters does not make much sense considering that this director’s own version has been built with reshoots and added content that only Snyder himself knows if they started from its true original conception. or they have been added during these two years in which he himself has been in charge of feeding the cravings of the fandom that supported him.

The long way to the Snyder Cut

What is clear is that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has once again brought the debate on director’s cuts. That particular vision that often never makes it to theaters. Directors rarely have the option of the final cut privilege. Deciding how the film will hit theaters is something that normally falls to producers and studios, who seek to find formulas that by duration or by eliminating violent scenes fit the qualification that they believe may be more successful.

The first rise of video, DVDs, and home cinema, has made director’s cuts today almost a basic addition to any great premiere to promote their acquisition in this second window.

However, almost since the beginning of cinema, the director’s versions have been there. This is a short history from silent movies, going through its peak in the 70s, to the present day.

The history of the director’s cuts begins with the same history of the cinema

Metropolis

The history of the director’s cuts begins with the very beginnings of cinema. Metropolis (1927) by Fritz Lang, suffered severe censorship both in its premiere version in the United States and shortly after it was released in Germany, after losing its rights to a distributor that would also end up financing the Nazi regime.

Those changes could only be reversed in 2010, with a version that went from 95 to 148 minutes the footage after a copy was found in Argentina.

Charles Chaplin He also had his own expanded versions of masterpieces such as La quimera del oro, re-released in 1942 with a soundtrack and voice-over by himself, although here we may talk more about how the creator wanted to take advantage of technical advances that were impossible for him at the time. . Orson WellesOf course, he also had his own, especially notable was his fight with the studios over the final result of Touch of Evil.

If we want to trace the first cut of the contemporary director and with real impact, surely we have to talk about The Wild Bunch, a story of uprooted gunmen directed by Sam Peckinpah, which anticipated a much more violent and flashy film making use of then novel techniques such as slow-motion. The film was shortened to achieve a more commercial rating, and its original version, released years later, is referenced today by the Library of Congress of the United States and critics in general for its prescient vision.

Ridley Scott, the Godfather of the Director’s Cut

Ridley Scott, an advocate of directorial cuts and a regular creator of them throughout his prolific career, often describes them in his DVD / Blu-ray introductions as his “preferred version.” Directors like James Cameron have blamed studio pressure and executive interference for failing to live up to their original vision and have subsequently launched director cuts apparently to correct it. Alien, Terminator 2 and Avatar had this extra added for their home premieres, though rarely do these cuts go beyond a few added scenes. However, there have also been some who they have changed the plot of the movies almost completely.

Blade Runner has five different versions (plus others made by fans) from 1982 to 2007. In them Scott has gone back and forth on the key question of the character of the story – whether Deckard is a replicant or not – throughout the years, something that ended up becoming even more confusing after the premiere of Blade Runner 2049.

Scott has featured his versions in many movies, but few in such a radical way as in The Kingdom of Heaven. Here it is a totally different movie with several interesting subplots, but it also incorporates in a fascinating way divine intervention that ends up completely changing the background of the film.

From Coppola’s Apocalypse Now to the Lord of the Rings universe case

Francis Ford Coppola made two cuts of Apocalypse Now, with decades of difference between each one of them. In Redux he added a whopping 49 minutes, while in his Final Cut released during these months in the pandemic, he built the story in three hours, condensing it again something else.

More doubts about the true vision of the director or a marketing tool brings all the extended versions that were released from Peter Jackson’s representation of Middle-earth.

They were new productions in many cases, invested a lot of time, effort and money in finding Jackson to seamlessly incorporate new scenes (with added action and special effects) to the already voluminous fantasy epics, and packed them with hours and hours of overtime.

That left mixed feelings. While the expanded version of the saga of The Lord of the rings provided us with an expansion of the characters of Aragorn or Eowyn and the death scene of Saruman, removed from the theatrical version, no new scenes added to the Hobbit tapes were strictly necessary or added something really new.

Superhero movies, ground for director’s cuts

However, excess has consequences. Since the 2000s the director’s cuts have brought us extended cuts from movies that don’t seem like they needed it, like Ben Affleck’s Daredevil.

Another remarkable case is that of Superman ii, from whose shoot Richard Donner was unceremoniously fired and much of his footage was re-shot by substitute director Richard Lester. We’ll never really get to see Donner’s original vision because it doesn’t exist, but Donner’s fans and colleagues came together to help create an approximation from the shots discarded for its 2006 release, and the resulting film not dissimilar. Among other things, it completely changes Lois’s character’s relationship to Superman’s identity and introduces Marlon Brandon again in the role of Jor-El, which had been scrapped for the sequel.

Thus, between the marketing produced by the relaunch of versions and the true original vision of the directors, the innumerable cuts of the director that today are in the history of cinema have been cooking. The Snyder Cut has only been the last of them, and it may be the first of a new batch of new cuts, of which many may be worth it, but surely others, not so much.

