The coronavirus pandemic shortened the Major League season to 60 games and also caused new rules to be adopted as part of sanitary measures, in addition to not delaying the game schedule. Players must report in the first week of July, for the show to start on the 23rd.

For the first time in history, both leagues will use the designated hitter. The National League had never used it, except in interleague games on American League territory, the same as in the World Series.

Also read: Vicente Padilla’s “soap bubble” among the slowest pitches in Major League history

The designated hitter is something that has been on the horizon for some time, although old circuit teams had balked at the idea, which will now come true this season. If everything returns to normal, next year they return to the old rules.

However, the most radical change is the use of a free runner at second base in extrainnings or better known to us as sudden death.

The idea is to avoid that the pitching staffs wear out with kilometric matches, as there will be few days off. And in our country, sudden death has been a success, not registering games greater than 12 episodes since it was launched a couple of years ago. In the Major Leagues it is temporary, but its likes and convinces, because they do not doubt that they could adopt it for a longer time.

On the other hand, as a universal rule, weather-suspended games before the fifth episode are restarted from scratch, but will now be continued, just like in the Minor Leagues.

Meanwhile, the plan to not use position players as pitchers was postponed, except in extrainnings or games with a difference greater than six runs. In 2018, the only Alex Blandino had a pitcher appearance with the Cincinnati Reds and showed an effective knuckleball.

Social distancing

One measure to maintain social distance is for players or coaches who argue with the referees for any reason, to come closer than six feet from the opponent.

The most difficult thing will be to stop the pitched battles that usually occur in the heat of the game, especially with the balls, and for this the referees will have to be very active and those who want to provoke this type of situation, will not only be expelled from the game, but They will also be subject to financial fines.

To prevent pitchers from putting their fingers in their mouths, as they usually do, they will be allowed to have a damp cloth of water in their pockets, but they will not be able to use it when they are ready to throw, but they will do it before touching the ball or not. are stepping on the box.

This is how it will be played

The game schedule will be 60 games and only against rivals from the same division, including those from the opposing league. They will play 40 games against teams from the same division (10 against each team) and league, and the other 20 against those from the same division, but from the other league.

Also read: From 1945 to 2015, find out who was the first Nicaraguan in each major league organization

The postseason format will remain the same, as the three divisional champions, plus two jokers, which will have a game of life or death.

The rosters will be expanded to 30 players in the first two weeks, will drop to 28 in the following two, and then settle at 26. This year there will be no traditional September roster expansion, as there will not even be a minor league season.

Protocol to the pandemic

Players and coaches will be constantly tested by the Covid-19 and if any test is positive, it will be isolated and you will not be able to return to the game until the test is negative.

Players will undergo temperature and symptom tests twice a day, and antibody tests will be performed once a month.

Players who are not available to play, for example, a starting pitcher from the previous day, will be seated in the stands in a designated spot at each stadium.

Player support staff will always wear face masks.

It will try to restrict all contact, therefore, greetings of slaps, clash of hands and hugs are prohibited, spitting is not allowed, so players will not be able to use tobacco or seeds, and only chewing gum will be allowed.