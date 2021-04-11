From chairman of Seat’s works council to member of Volkswagen’s supervisory board

Proposed by the German union IG Metall

Updated Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – 16:09

Matas Carnero, also secretary general of UGT in the automobile company, is the first representative of Seat and the first Spanish to join the supervisory body of the Volkswagen Group.

The president of the works committee and general secretary of Seat’s UGT, You kill Ram, has been appointed a member of the supervisory board of the Volkswagen group, with effect from the past April 1st. As the company has indicated, this appointment comes after the proposal of the German union IG Metall and Carnero reconcile his new responsibility with his current positions.

For the first time a representative of Seat and also a Spaniard is part of this council. “Being part of the supervisory board gives us the opportunity to participate in the body in which the most relevant strategic decisions of the Volkswagen group are made. From this position, continue defending all the employees of Seat and the group “, stressed Matas Carnero.

Carnero joined Seat in 1987 as assembly operator at the facilities of the Barcelona Free Trade Zone. A year later he was elected union delegate and in 1999 he was president of the Seat Martorell works council, to become general secretary and spokesperson for UGT in Seat in 2003.

“Matas Carnero’s professional career as chairman of the Seat works council supports him for this appointment in the Volkswagen group. Exercise your new position with the same determination that you show in our company and contribute your extensive knowledge of the industry“, claimed the executive vice president of Human Resources and Organization of Seat, Xavier Ros.

The supervisory board is a steering control body of the Volkswagen group. Its functions include approving the most relevant strategic decisions of the company, as well as appointing the members of the group’s management committee. It is made up of a total of 20 people, of which half are representatives of the shareholders and the other half, representatives of the workers. “Matas Carnero is an experienced person, with great leadership skills and a firm commitment to the company. I am convinced that he will be able to contribute new ideas to the group’s supervisory board and to perfectly represent the voice of the employees, as well as the company and the Seat and Cupra brands “, added the president of Seat, Wayne griffiths.

