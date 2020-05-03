We have told you about the Google Arts & Culture application other times. It is the Google app that allows us to visit virtual and Augmented Reality exhibitions such as the one by the painter Vermeer, the tour of Japanese cuisine or the landing of Apollo 11 on the Moon. Even visiting the fascinating Mayan world, all without ever leaving home. And being one of the most artistic apps out there, it has decided to teach us how to do the same: works of art.

Book Day 2020 in VR

Of course, he did not want to miss Book Day 2020, in which the Google service born in 2011 will house numerous collections on the lives of renowned authors, the history of books and reading, as well as virtual tours of incredible libraries around the world that will allow readers to celebrate this day from their homes. The first thing is that you download the Google Arts & Culture app for Android, or for iOS

Books: from rolls to screens

Through the ‘Books: From Scrolls to Screens’ collection, users will be able to discover how books went from handwritten scrolls to digitized publications. They will also be able to find out which were the first books of their type, such as the first modern atlas or the first modern accounting book.

The virtual exhibition houses an experiment with Google Books through which users can obtain literary recommendations from images. In addition, among other options, the collection offers a prominent space that covers the different stages of the elaboration of a medieval manuscript.

Amazing libraries from around the world

To celebrate Book Day, users can virtually tour several of the most iconic libraries in different parts of the world through the ’10 Amazing Libraries from Around the World ‘collection. Among them are the library Marciana from venice, which has one of the largest collections of classical text in the world, the library baroque Clementinum built in 1622 in Prague or the Trinity College Old Library in Dublin.

In addition, users will be able to explore the bright white reading room made up of five floors of the library of Stuttgart, known as the ‘Library for insomniacs‘ wave Royal Portuguese Reading Room (Royal Portuguese Reading Room) in Rio de Janeiro.

Places of famous writers

Through the platform, users can take a tour of different places that inspired different authors in their most recognized works. They will be able to take a tour of Virginia Woolf’s life in London through Street View and see the places that marked her work.

The fans of the Brontë sisters They will be able to discover the places that inspired the work of the three sisters through a virtual literary tour.

Finally, through the ‘10 places for Jane Austen lovers ’collection, users will be able to explore the places that inspired the works of the English author such as Pride and Prejudice, Emma or Mansfield Park, as well as the filming locations of his adaptations to television and cinema and places of the author’s life.

Cervantes & Shakespeare

Book Day is celebrated on April 23, coinciding with the death of renowned authors, among them, Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare. Cervantes is one of the most recognized Spanish authors worldwide, which is why Google Arts & Culture contains different collections on the life and work of the author of Alcalá de Henares.

Users can take a tour of the Spain of Cervantes and the different places that the author represents in Don Quixote; as well as they will be able to meet their literary characters, from their first work, La Galatea to the last, The works of Persiles and Sigismunda. They will also be able to know in depth the author’s life and take a tour of the Museum of his Birthplace.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Through the ‘Harry Potter: A History of Magic’ collection users will be able to tour the British Library exhibition on J.K Rowling’s work and the journey in which it all began. In addition, they will be able to explore the illustrations from the book collection of the saga and the first sketches of the author’s own manuscripts.

It is a collection through which users can make un tour of the nearly six meters of Ripley’s parchment, an extraordinary manuscript describing how create the legendary Philosopher’s Stone and meet the magical creatures from the books. For those who want to study like a real wizard or witch, this collection hosts several online exhibitions of the different subjects taught in Hogwarts magic classes such as:

Potions

Defense against the dark arts

Care of Magical Creatures.