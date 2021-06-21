from CD Projekt warn that performance problems are still there

Last week CD Projekt Red confirmed that ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ would return on June 21 to the PlayStation Store and, indeed, it has been. The futuristic game from the developers of ‘the Witcher 3’ is back in the PlayStation online store for 49.99 euros with the promise of a free next-gen update in the second half of 2021.

However, and while it is true that the game has received multiple patches throughout these six months that it has been out of the PS Store, from the Polish study they have stated that “users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PlayStation 4 edition while we continue to improve stability between platforms. “They also ensure that” the PS4 Pro and PS5 versions offer the best experience on PlayStation.

The problems with the old-gen are still present

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was not exactly the best. The study put a lot of emphasis on the PC versions, a platform in which the game is more stable and faithful to what is shown in trailers and official images, but at no time did it show images on last generation consoles. The studio president went on to say that the game’s performance on Xbox One and PS4 was “surprisingly good for such a big world.” Obviously, when the game was released, users were very disappointed.

Although the PC and Stadia versions ran solvent (though not exempt from bugs, glitches, and erratic NPC AI behaviors), the old-gen versions were not up to the task. The graphs had nothing to do with those shown by the study, performance was quite poor and the criticism was not long in coming. So much uproar ensued that Sony ended up removing the game from its store and offering refunds.

Six months have passed since then and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is back on the PlayStation Store. As stated from the study, performance issues on the PlayStation 4 will remain there, so they recommend playing on a PS4 Pro or a PS5. It should be noted that owners of the game and a PS4 or Xbox One will receive it completely free of charge. a copy for PS5 or Xbox Series X | S. This version is expected to be available during the second half of 2021.

