The Covid-19 pandemic caused profound changes in the world and is being considered by many academic futurists as an accelerator of the future because it is anticipating changes that would already occur, such as the digitalization of companies.

But are companies prepared or at least preparing for it? Antonio Wrobleski, Chairman of the Board of Pathfind, believes that most companies are coming out of a dark cave. “Without money, without data, without information, groping the cave looking for light to find the outside, the one from the digital world”, he says.

Pathfind is a technology company for the logistics market and has defended the importance of using data to increase company efficiency, team productivity and reduce costs.

Wrobleski’s ideas are reinforced by Stifel’s recent report on Transport and Logistics. According to the study, the pandemic created a significant technological disruption in logistics, with short and long-term impacts, such as changes in consumer behavior, changes in the structure of the supply chain and urgency of technology and use of data.

In addition, it also provoked a more competitive, more rational market and an opportunity to leverage large investments in operational efficiency and technology.

For more than 30 years in the field, Antonio says he has talked to many companies and even those that already had a strong investment in technology and the country’s great e-commerce are with aggressive goals to achieve this digital transformation. “The vast majority were taken by surprise and now feel the cave to leave. Migrating to digital is not a single turn of the key and end. ‘Just like that’. There are a number of steps to be taken. It cannot be just one survival strategy, it is a process “, he explains.

According to the report, it will not be a financially easy year for companies in the sector, but it will be essential to have consultative experience, logistical value-added services, tactical capacity and access to better technologies and data tools.

The state of the art of logistics companies

If companies are leaving a dark cave, for Wrobleski, the State of the Art for Logistics is the Control Tower. “Based only on data, we are able to measure outputs, costs, production efficiency and sales effectiveness. And information has never been as essential as it is today”, he says.

Antonio cites Pathfind’s route optimizer as an example, which costs 3 reais / day per truck and generates between 18% and 20% cost savings. “It is cheaper than the price of diesel, saves mileage and gives the operator inbound and outbound control of the entire logistical process”, he says.

Antonio concludes by saying that efficiency, control and cost reduction are not the privileges of large companies during this crisis. “It is an affordable value to reach all sizes of company. It was time that a logistics implementation cost 1 million dollars”, he recalls.

Website: https://www.pathfind.com.br/

