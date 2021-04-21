from carpooling to conquering trains and buses

It had been a long time since they appeared on the list of the great financing rounds. BlaBlaCar, the startup par excellence of the French entrepreneurial scene, has just announced that it is returning to the ring with an operation of 97 million euros, led by VNV Global, Otiva, the Sociedad de Inversión Otiva J / F AB and FMZ Ventures, the former president’s fund investment company.

With a presence in 22 markets and 90 million users, 6 of them in Spain, carpooling technology has overcome the bump of the coronavirus crisis by entering through the front door. While in Europe its activity has yet to reach pre-lockdown numbers, It has been in Russia, Ukraine, Mexico or Brazil where there has been an explosion that, according to their figures, increases by two digits compared to the data prior to the coronavirus. During the summer, BlaBlaCar declared to Hypertextual that they were halfway to reaching normal figures.

Since 2018, BlaBlaCar has not announced a financing round of this caliber. Even so, they maintain the 2015 record operation of more than 260 million euros, followed by the two of almost 90 million euros in 2014 and 2018. A total of almost 400 million euros spread over 7 operations since it was founded in 2006 .

A good time for BlaBlaCar

BlaBlaCar started as a long-distance car and expense sharing company. An activity that in Spain raised the ire of a highly protectionist sector: the bus sector, led by Confebus. Years lasted the legal dispute that determined that the activity of the technology company did not incur in an act of unfair competition with the bus sector.

Gone are those days and far is the limitation of BlaBlaCar for the sector of long-distance trips by car. Now the company has evolved to other levels. In its division in France, because here in Spain it was not yet the time taking into account the current regulation, they were already working with the shared commute system, BlaBlaLines. A kind of carpooling for daily and recurring use. Before the coronavirus, his intention was to explore the possibility of this model being replicated in all its regions.

And the pandemic arrived, and with it any close contact with third parties. Interpersonal distance, limitations to mobility between regions and, thirdly, teleworking temporarily took away the two main business models of BlaBlaCar. Now, the company wants to become a multimodal transport company managed through a single application.

He wants to reign in the world of buses

There was no problem, for a long time the company was entering a new level of transport: buses. Those who had given them so many headaches in Spain were now part of their ecosystem. In 2019, BlaBlaCar launched BlaBlaBus after the purchase of Ouibus. Following a business model similar to Flixbus, the technology company was targeting international bus trips. In Spain, with strict regulations limited by concessions, it was, in fact, the only way to operate south of the Pyrenees.

The innocent company that looked like it was going to be left alone on carpool rides has grown older

The new round of financing, in fact, adds a new acquisition in the bus sector. Part of the 97 million euros have gone directly to the Octobus purchase. A Ukrainian company in the sector that wants to help with the digital management of the company’s bus inventory.

“The health crisis has once again dealt the playing cards in the mobility sector and we see great opportunities to accelerate our intention to grow our multimodal offer,” said Nicolas Brusson in a statement.

Grow or die. This has been the maxim of BlaBlaCar. The innocent company that looked like she was going to be left alone on carpool rides has gotten older. From the much mentioned circular economy of a few years ago to reign, or at least try, in the business of mass transport internationally.

Yes, I also travel by train

The founder of BlaBlaCar said in statements to Expansión that the next logical step for the company was the IPO. Also its entry into the sector of railway liberalization to conquer train travel. With the opening of internal markets, mainly that of Spain, to new competition in the train sector, BlaBlaCar has seen the opportunity to add another transport model to its multimodal platform.

With the help of SNFC, the French Renfe, BlaBlaCar would be analyzing this new business route. It would not, in any case, be the first connection that both entities maintain. The purchase of Ouibus, owned by SNFC, has already tied many ties between the two companies. To get to address the issue of trains, at least in the management through the unique BlaBlaCar application it would be betting heavily on the relevance of technology at an international level. Because if one thing is clear, it is that users are already convinced.

