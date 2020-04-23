Collaborators who keep their distances on set, cameras with masks and part of the staff with telework. This is how the team from El Hormiguero works during the coronavirus crisis. The Antena 3 program remained a week without being broadcast and now its presenter, Pablo Motos, together with other well-known figures from the space interview the celebrities through video calls, which allows knowing how they are coping with confinement.

At the end of March, Carmen Ferreiro, director of Entertainment Programs at Atresmedia, explained to EL PAÍS that the biggest complications they are having these days are precisely these live interventions: “The most complex thing is to ensure good image and audio quality in the connections because we depend on many factors outside the program. ” However, Motos has been able to converse with singers, actors, athletes, journalists and directors. And it has managed to maintain closeness despite distance.

One of the last has been Dani Martín. The singer revealed that last September he was diagnosed with gluten intolerance, so the change in diet has made him lose weight in recent months. “Now that I’m thinner than ever I can’t go to TV, it fucks me. I always have a face of bread ”, he joked about the matter. The artist has also had the opportunity to show his studio where he stores his vinyl collection with albums by Los Ronaldos, Rafael Farina and The Fat Boys, among others.

The same night Javier Rey also participated in the program, which is exercising more than before the state of alarm was decreed. “When I go out alone, I’m going to do action movies because I’m getting too strong or something happens with the washing machine,” said the actor, who has also tried to innovate in the kitchen: “Making cauliflower omelette, which did not look good , but it was delicious ”. The interpreter revealed a couple of years ago that he studied to be a nurse, but finally focused on acting. “You have to be very brave to be a toilet now. (…) It made me very dizzy to have to be there because it is a gigantic responsibility. Healing with me has not lost anything, but they have all my respects, ”he explained.

El Hormiguero has also had an exclusive musical by Pablo López. The singer performed part of the song that he will publish on May 1: “It is called Mariposa for the short duration of the beauty of that colored moth. Also because of this tendency we have to self-flagellate and believe what we hear outside of ourselves. ” To which he added that they have always told him to “take advantage of the music, which lasts a short time”, but he replies: “I do not have so many colors, but I do want to last more than a day like a butterfly”.

Another ex-trunnite who was encouraged to try video-interviewing was Ana Guerra. He released his last song, Sooner or later, on April 15 and the video clip was recorded during the confinement, as has happened to other artists such as Álvaro Soler and Sofía Ellar: “I set up a beach bar, I made up, combed my hair and I set up some bulbs ”. The curiosity that he revealed in the program is that the title of the song is the work of Alejandro Sanz, which is not the first time that he helps him: “I send him the songs that I am composing and one day I asked him, because I did not know what to call it : ‘What would you call this song?’ And he gave me such a good title that I said: ‘Hey, what do you think if from now on I send you all my songs and you take care of putting the title on it?’ And he said yes. ”

Unlike the Canary Islands, José Luis Perales is finding it difficult to compose these days: “When I write a song I write it over time, with calm and when I feel the need to sing it.” Something similar happened to him when he recorded Que cantar los niños due to the emotion caused by this song written for the NGO Aldeas Infantiles. But in the face of problems, the singer thinks about his country house that he built in the Alcarria region, where he was born: “I am wondering how my trees will be, the almond tree will have blossomed, the tulips, the daffodils, the vineyard will have passed it is going to dry … That place is my calm when I want to be calm ”.

He is also finding it difficult to compose Sergio Dalma. “During these days there have been situations of all kinds. You feel helpless, you feel angry, you cry, sadness … I have my older parents, which makes me want to be with them and that impotence creates a bit of anxiety “, the singer confessed. He is also not convinced about doing concerts through Instagram live shows, a tool widely used by musicians in recent weeks, although he tries. “Doing online for people … Oysters, I don’t know how to sing if I don’t have the audience in front of me. It seems so strange to me. The other day I was recording this and I was looking at myself on the camera while singing and I felt like a panoli, ”he said with a laugh.

Sadness has also invaded Carmen Maura these days, who has spoken especially of loneliness. At 74 years old, she wanted to remember the difficulties that this situation generates for people who, like her, live alone and for the elderly, whose end of confinement is studied to last longer than other sectors of the population: “Everyone will start dating very happy, but I will say no, because since I am that age I will not be able to go out ”. Very sorry, the actress lives with her dog but sometimes she misses a “life shock”. “I do not have the body for jacks, the truth,” he said regarding the recommendations to do different activities during the day to pass the hours.

Santiago Segura was more animated during the interview. However, he wanted to take advantage of his intervention to send a message of support to his parents-in-law after the death of his wife’s grandmother, the businesswoman and makeup artist María Amaro, in a residence: “We are with them. We are staying home and doing exactly what we are asked to do. Not because it seems to us to be the right thing to do, but because we believe that we have to help in some way ”. The director assured that his daughters, Calma and Sirena, aged twelve and six respectively, “have not complained for a single day.” The little one is happy because she “hated school”, while the older one did seem somewhat overwhelmed because, according to Segura, she had the best summer of her life planned.

But interviewees were not the only ones to reveal personal stories during the state of alarm. Pablo Motos himself discovered that he has suffered from insomnia for about 18 years and it escaped him that Cristina Pardo, collaborator of the program, is dating a sailor. “What a waste, right? Above all, because I had never told it, “said the journalist in the face of the uncomfortable situation.

