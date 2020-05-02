CDMX.- Enrique Zúñiga, who was a companion of Dennis Rodman in Tijuana Dragons, he revealed that in Mexico, the eccentric basketball player had his car stolen and in several games, he did not heat up.

Zúñiga said that Dennis Rodman did not live in Mexico when he was on the Tijuana team, but once suffered a theft from his car.

They did, I think they broke the glass of his truck, but he was driving with his people. He stayed in the United States and not in Tijuana, ”he said.

Enrique Zúñiga said that, when they were told that he would arrive Dennis Rodman the team, they thought he was going to do a load, but it was the opposite, assuring that it is “impressive” to see him from the front, because Rodman is a very strong person.

His former partner reported that he was a companion to Rodman in several games and when it was his turn to play with him, he did not warm up.

There was an occasion when we asked ourselves, ‘Did he come or not?’ The game was about to start, people were screaming, they left the locker room, stretched a little and went in to play. What caught my attention is that in a while out, he took off his tennis shoes and put a towel on his head; the time was up and he started to play ”, he declared.

Zúñiga details that they could not tell him anything, because when Rodman played, he did the job.

Another detail that Zúñiga remembers were the rings that Dennis had, because it took half an hour to put them on.

Jordan was competitive said Rodman

Because Rodman was a companion to Michael Jordan at Chicago Bulls, Zúñiga asked him what it was like to play with him, to which Rodman assured that he was “impressive”, so competitive he was Jordan, even going as far as betting.

It’s the question everyone asks me. Anything wanted to compete with you and anything wanted to bet you, ”Rodman said of Michael Jordan.

From 1996 to 1998, Dennis Rodman was at the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan and they won the NBA triple championship.

In Mexico, Rodman also played for Fuerza Regia de Monterrey.

