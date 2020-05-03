1. Beaten. The state of New York is the most affected in the United States, which in turn is the nation that leads the number of infections and deaths by Covid-19 globally. Within the state, New York City has the highest numbers: 75 percent of reported cases and more than two-thirds of deaths.

2. Diversity. It is one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world: 36 percent of its residents were born outside of the United States, and almost 50 percent speak a language other than English. Among the total of its inhabitants 800 different languages ​​are spoken.

3. Cinema. It is one of the most popular cities in film and television. Every year more than 200 series and films are shot in it and, when there is no pandemic, it is normal to walk down the street and find filming areas.

4. Name. It used to be called New Amsterdam because it was first colonized by the Dutch. In 1664 it passed into English hands and they named it New York in honor of the Duke of York, the king’s brother.

5. Capital. It was the capital of the United States. In 1785 the American government settled on Wall Street and was

as early as 1800 when Congress first met in Washington DC.

6. Steam. The sewer system was founded in 1849 and measures 169 kilometers. Smoke like iconic yellow taxis emanates from the streets. It is water vapor that filters through leaks in the underground pipes, an elementary system for the operation of the city, because that steam is used for everything.

7. Coffee. New Yorkers drink a lot of coffee – an average of 7 times more than other Americans.

8. Brooklyn. Brooklyn is currently the most populous of the five New York counties, but it was an independent city until its incorporation into the urban conglomerate of New York in 1898.

9. Latinos. Latinos account for 34 percent of Covid-19 deaths in the city and are the community hardest hit by the disease. It is a population that suffers from chronic diseases and that, possibly due to their immigration status, does not seek help when they need it.

10. Skyscraper. There is only one city in the world that has more skyscrapers than New York: Hong Kong, an autonomous territory in southeast China.

