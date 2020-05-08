The de-escalation of confinement due to the coronavirus has begun and, in this transition to the new normal, the mobile can be a great ally. There are applications to set alerts if, for example, the limit of one kilometer allowed on walks is exceeded. Others are used to try out look changes before going to the hairdresser, find out how busy a supermarket is, pay without any contact or set a reminder to wash your hands.

How to calculate the limit of one kilometer established for walks

After 48 days of quarantine, Spaniards have been able to leave home for a walk and exercise outdoors since May 2, at different times according to their age. In the case of walks, two people living together can go and should not be more than a kilometer away from their home. EL PAÍS has launched an online map to calculate this distance. Just enter an address to see where the limit set by the Government ends.

Google Maps also has a function to calculate this diameter and thus avoid penalties. In the application, the first step is to enter the address. Then, click on measure distance. As you drag the map, a dotted line appears indicating the meters from the chosen point. On the web, you have to right-click the starting point and choose to measure the distance. Then you have to click anywhere on the map to see how far away you are. A useful possibility to calculate the entire diameter from home is to select another specific point and drag it on the map.

There are many apps that measure distances from a chosen place. For example, MapCircle or Radius N Km. Some go further and allow you to set alerts if you zoom out too far. This is the case of Wake me there, which is intended to warn a user based on the GPS location before they reach their destination. For example, on a trip. “It will not happen again that you miss your stop or fall asleep and go further,” explains the description. After the situation caused by the coronavirus, they have created a specific option called On leaving Covid. Just pressing on it automatically establishes the limit of one kilometer from the chosen place. If the perimeter is exceeded, the smartphone will start to ring and vibrate to warn.

Buy it now or later? Apps to maintain social distance

The Ministry of Health recommends maintaining a social distance of two meters with other people to avoid contagion. In certain places you go to with certain frequency, such as supermarkets or pharmacies, it can be difficult to do it if there are many people in them. The Crowdless app, created with the support of the European Space Agency, uses satellite data to report in real time on how crowded supermarkets are.

Indicates with a percentage from 0 to 100 if in an establishment there are few people, enough or a lot. Thus the user can decide if he prefers to go to another supermarket or leave the purchase for later. You can also contribute to make the data offered more accurate by indicating when you visit a place its degree of occupancy. The creators of this app intend to soon expand coverage to pharmacies and other public places such as parks and essential services.

There are other alternatives. Tiendeo, both in its app and on its website, offers real-time information on how much queue is in different supermarkets. Makes an estimate based on historical data and information provided by users to report the estimated wait — indicates if it is less than 15 minutes, between 15 and 30 or more than half an hour.

Google also offers charts that show hour by hour each day of the week how crowded places like supermarkets are. For example, according to data from the technology giant, the largest Carrefour in Ávila is usually very full on Saturdays and little on Wednesdays. Most citizens use to go shopping in the late afternoon, between 6pm and 9pm, and spend around 20 minutes on average. To access this type of data, you just have to search Google Maps for the supermarket, select it and scroll until a graph with this information appears. If Google updates the data, this option may be especially interesting in the face of de-escalation, since in addition to graphics on supermarkets, it also offers them from places that are expected to open in the coming months such as restaurants, bars or shops.

Beyond apps that analyze whether a place is crowded or not, Snapchat has launched an augmented reality filter to promote social distancing. It’s called “my social distance” and when activated, virtual rings appear on the ground. If the recommended distance is respected, they are green. But the moment a person invades the delimited area, they turn orange or red.

How to pay with your mobile to avoid contacts

The most important financial institutions in the country recommend prioritizing card or mobile payments because they believe that it is good to reduce contacts to avoid the spread of coronavirus. In fact, they have agreed to temporarily extend the “limit of contactless or contactless payment” from 20 to 50 euros, thus reducing the chances of touching the terminal by having to type the PIN.

The technological giants offer alternatives to pay with the mobile. Apple Pay works on the devices of the Cupertino company —with the iOS operating system—. “With Apple Pay you can buy in all kinds of apps without having to put the card data back. Pay a taxi, a pizza at home or new shoes with just a touch or a look, “explains Apple on its website. Google Pay is the “universal solution” for Android and Samsung Pay is intended for Samsung devices.

Alarms and tutorials for hand washing

Washing hands has been from the first minute one of the measures recommended by health agencies to avoid new infections. There are apps to set alarms that remind you to wash your hands like Hand Wash Reminder or Repeat Alarm, which is designed to help the user not forget repetitive actions. For example, taking pills, taking eye drops, or in this case washing your hands.

Others like SureWash Hand Hygiene teach how to wash your hands following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. “It will help you learn and memorize the six postures to make sure your hands are properly cleaned, which will protect you from respiratory diseases,” states the description of the application. The user can choose to use the camera to be informed if they are being washed well.

Haircut testing

While multiple users have been shaved during quarantine thus participating in viral challenges, many people go weeks without getting their hair cut or dyed. Some looked forward to the reopening of the hairdressers. Last Monday, the start of phase 0 of the de-escalation in almost all of Spain, they finally reopened their doors. For those who are thinking of a change of look or want to try hairstyles, there are also apps that can help make this decision.

Do you want to see how your dark hair would look? Do you prefer to try short hair or extensions? Curl or straighten your hair? Hair Zapp allows you to choose a selfie and try any type of hairstyle on it. If you’re only interested in a color change, Fabby Look works in a similar way and is a good alternative. It has a wide variety of colors: from blue to purple, pink, magenta or platinum.

For men, Man Photo Editor & Men HairStyle allows you to try hairstyles, mustaches or beards from a photo and also change your hair color before going to the hairdresser. Although the app goes further, it allows you to change the eyebrows and eye color and also try different clothing sets, use beauty filters and even add tattoos or abs to someone without a shirt.

