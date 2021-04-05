From ‘buyout’ to ‘waivers’ to transfers: changes in the 2021 market

The NBA market has evolved over the weeks and, once the transfer period is over, it focuses on teams being able to give their squads their final touches thanks to free players.

It is an upward trend that of the players who, having a contract of a considerable amount, leave the same previous permission of the franchise that has its rights to seek a better opportunity to fight for the championship. They get the buyout (agreed exit), stay on the waivers (transition period to be a free agent) and are offered to the highest bidder.

Here is a review of those who are using this method in 2021:

Andre Drummond: out of the Cavaliers, signed by the Lakers

LaMarcus Aldridge: out of the Spurs, signed by the Nets

Blake Griffin: out of the Pistons, signed by the Nets

Jeff Teague: out of the Magic, signed by the Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins: out of the Rockets, signed by the Clippers

Gorgui Dieng: out of the Grizzlies, signed by the Spurs

Austin Rivers: out of the Thunder

Ben McLeMore: out of the Rockets

Outside of the players with great possibilities, there are others who are also free:

Marquese Chriss: out of the Spurs

Meyers Leonard: out of the Thunder

Jabari Parker: out of the Kings

Terrance Ferguson: out of the Knicks

Mfiondu Kabengele: out of the Kings

Vincent Poirier: out of the Knicks

Jalen Lecque: out of the Pacers

DaQuan Jeffries: out of the Kings

Justin Patton: out of the Rockets