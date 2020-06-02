“The Oudolf garden is, in a sense, a reconciliation. The first Vitra Campus building, built in 1950, was built in the wonderful meadow where I played as a child. 70 years after the destruction of that meadow, a new garden grows. ” Rolf Fehlbaum thus summarizes EL PAÍS the new and symbolic incorporation into the most famous architectural micro-world on the planet driven by him throughout his career. Fehlbaum, who four years ago left the presidency of her company in the hands of her niece Nora Fehlbaum, was Zaha Hadid’s first client. He commissioned a fire station that today functions – on campus – as an exhibition space. This German businessman – who produced the Eames designs in Europe made Vitra a world reference – also commissioned Frank Gehry for his first building in Europe – a museum prior to the Guggenheim in Bilbao. And he did the same with Tadao Ando. These buildings coexist with interventions by Herzog & de Meuron (authors of the VitraHaus), Álvaro Siza and Nicholas Grimshaw –who signed the factories–, Kazuyo Sejima –ideologist of the exquisite logistics warehouse– and an increasingly long list that Renzo Piano parades through –And his prototype Diógenes minimal home–, a service station by Jean Prouvé (recovered) or one of the futuristic DOMO domes by Buckminster Fuller that he patented in 1954. This collection of architectures will now coexist with the garden designed by one of the most radical landscape designers of the moment: the 75-year-old Dutchman Piet Oudolf.

Garden planting last May. Vitra

Oudolf is a self-taught landscaper who, for years – since leaving his parents’ restaurant to open a business – lived by growing plants in a nursery he and his wife cared for in Haarlem, near Amsterdam. In the eighties he began to design picturesque gardens, mixing species with the painter’s eye. And little by little, he developed an idea of ​​plant community – coexistence between species – and perenniality – a garden that admits and celebrates change as part of its nature. Thus, its wild, wild and wild angels exploit the transformation and reflect the change of season by celebrating it. They are not only spaces of contemplation and places to get lost, as he likes to define them, during a time of year, that of flowering. They are places of easy and logical maintenance that react to the passage of time and the change in meteorology. That idea –in line with the ecological logic of The Third Landscape enunciated by Gilles Clèment– has popularized its gardens planted on the New York High Line or inside the pavilion that Peter Zumthor designed for the London Serpentine. In Spain, last year he planted seedlings that are already growing in the Chillida Leku garden.

Drawing of the plants and planting the garden. In the background, the building designed by Herzog & De Meuron. Vitra

In 2013 Fehlbaum decided to open an important part of the Vitra Campus to the public that does not pay entrance or reserve a visit. To do so, he asked Alvaro Siza to draw a path that connects the Herzog & De Meuron building with the old Hadid fire station passing through Siza’s own factory. The Portuguese and the landscaper Günther Vogt planted that path. The rest, up to Oudolf’s, has been pure logic. Fehlbaum himself explains it: “We didn’t need more buildings and we started thinking about gardens.”

“Are we going to learn from this warning or are we going to go back to what we were doing?” He asks from Basel. He says that for years ecology and sustainability have become a priority criterion on his scale of values. That is why he speaks of destruction as a previous step to construction. And he describes rectification as reconciliation. In the meadow where he played as a child, more than 30,000 plants, shrubs and trees will grow from now on, a garden as painted as it is planted where visitors to the Campus will be able to walk and hopefully get lost.

