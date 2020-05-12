With theaters on Broadway, as in many parts of the world, closed as prevention to lessen Covid-19 infections, it’s nice to know that ‘Hamilton’ will be available on Disney +.

Fans of the musical won’t be able to watch the live musical production on Broadway right now, but they can at least enjoy it from the comfort of their home.

The Tony and Grammy winning musical reaches the streaming platform, as announced by Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the star and creator of the musical.

The recording of the musical was previously made with the original cast of the successful musical will be broadcast on the Disney platform.

“I can’t say enough about the incredible work that Tommy Kail, our director, has done with the movie,” Miranda said of the movie’s premiere.

The musical theater actor also revealed that the original cast shot the film in June 2016.That is to say, this includes himself, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and others.

“Basically, he’s given everyone at home the best seat in the house. It’s an exciting experience. He really threads the needle between these close-up cinematics and watching the show from the center aisle of the Richard Rodgers Theater, so don’t I can wait for everyone to see it, “added Miranda.

Surprise! The original Broadway production of Hamilton, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theater, is now coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus this July 3rd. Shout it to the rooftops! #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/4FK4lZhcO6 – Disney + (@disneyplus) May 12, 2020

This is an exciting update for fans, as Miranda had announced in February, before the coronavirus outbreak., that production would hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

“I am very proud of us in 2016 because we had the foresight to record the play with the original company before the directors started to leave, so we have a way,” Miranda said at the 2020 Oscars.

Along with the news that ‘Hamilton’ will be available on Disney, Miranda confirmed that the premiere of the adaptation of his hit musical, ‘In the Heights,’ which was due out this summer, has been postponed.

‘Hamilton’ will be available on Disney + on July 3, 2020.