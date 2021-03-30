From Borg at the movies to Borg on the track

03/30/2021 at 7:45 PM CEST

It is not easy in itself to carry a surname the weight of Borg. If your physique also gives you away and everyone relates you to your famous father, it can become a problem, but if you want to dedicate yourself to tennis like your father, then it is inevitable to seek resources to survive all this.

Leo Borg, at 17 years old, is trying to make a niche for himself in the world of tennis and for this he trains hard every day. He has even occasionally worked in the Rafa Nadal Academy, where he intends to establish his training center in the future.

This Tuesday he lost in the first round of the Marbella Challenger, where he was looking for his first ATP points, against the Japanese Taro Daniel who beat him by a resounding 6-1 and 6-2.

But if anyone knows how hard it is to dedicate himself to tennis, this is Leo, who surely his father has explained everything good about this world, but also the bad, which is a lot, especially for Bjorn Borg, who at only 26 years old decided to retire because he was not happy.

Playing his father

Leo knows it perfectly because even plays his father in the film ‘Borg-McEnroe, the movie’. Logically, his role takes place in Bjorn’s adolescence, a very tough stage for the Swedish tennis player.

Even so, Leo wants to prove it and assures that it is not his father’s imposition but his own choice. He wants to be a professional tennis player and continues to take steps to achieve it.

Different styles on the track

He considers that he does not look like his father as a tennis player: “He was a defensive player, he passed balls, I am aggressive. They are two very different styles & rdquor ;, he acknowledges in an interview in the Marca newspaper. More differences: despite their physical resemblance, Leo discards the famous ribbon in his father’s hair and wears a cap backwards.

He will always live under the shadow of his surname, but his head is prepared for it and to carry it with the necessary pressure, neither more nor less. Leo believes in him and in his possibilities. He played his father in the movies, but on the track he wants to be himself. Genes have them.