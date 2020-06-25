Kathleen Hernández Reyes is the first Dominican and Caribbean woman who has captivated the audience and jury of Top Goal Rhapsody, a survival singing program where only foreigners compete for the opportunity to record an album in South Korea.

The methodology of the program is that the participant sings a verse of a song in Korean and the other adapts it to their native language.

“The most interesting thing about the program is that verse 1 of the song is sung in Korean and verse 2 of the song is sung in the participant’s language, and scores are received based on interpretation and adaptation, since it is you who do it yourself. the translation and adaptation of the song into the native language, ”Hernández told LISTÍN DIARIO.

Impress jury

After Kathleen, who is a native of Bonao, sang Park Mi Kyung’s « Eva’s Warning », the jury was impressed with how she was able to sing perfectly without her voice trembling as she danced. They also commented that it was the first time they saw a Dominican close up.

The evaluation and scoring is in charge of the jury that is made up of the artists: Lee Jihye, Narsha (Brown Eyed Girls), Seven, Kim Hyun Cheol, Muzie, Hyerim (Wonder Girls), among others, and is also led by the MC’s Lee Sang Min and Chae Jung Ahn.

Each program has six new entrants, of those who get the highest score go on to the next round where only the first place winners will compete to win the production of a music album and debut in South Korea.

Love for music

“Since I can remember, I have liked music. And this was my impulse to participate in this program, as well as I had already participated in other contests but these had not been on television but live. So I told myself this is the time to do it on television as I had always dreamed of, « said Hernández, who has lived in Korea for three years.

Kathleen is proud to represent the Dominican flag on the Korean show.

The young woman said that before moving to Korea, where she studied a master’s degree in Arts of Mass Communication at Kyungsung University in Busan, she had participated in the Kpop World Festival that takes place in the Dominican Republic.

How do I arrive

Kathleen applied last March, then passed the hearings, had 2020 interviews, and was selected to participate in the program.

“In the end, thank God I had the opportunity to represent the country in this prestigious contest in Korea and with such talented people. That is why I feel very blessed, grateful to God and proud to represent the country and to raise my Dominican flag in Korea, « she said.

Kathleen, who participated in program eight, explained that she spent three weeks on dance and singing rehearsals. Despite living four hours from Seoul, the South Korean capital, he was able to prepare enough for the presentation last Saturday, June 20.

The trips

« For rehearsals I had singing and dancing classes and usually one rehearses for about three weeks before filming the episode, in my case as I live in Busan, which is approximately four hours by bus from Seoul, it made me uncomfortable traveling all weekends and holidays to go to rehearsal and take classes, but not everything is as easy as it seems, « he added.

He said that the teachers were kind and their advice helped him a lot both to improve his pronunciation and to have a good presentation on stage.

Kathleen currently works at a technology company in Busan as a content creator in the Marketing department.

The Dominican has a YouTube channel, with the same name, where she publishes covers of Spanish songs adapted to Korean. “Mientes”, by the Mexican group Camila, is one of the performances that he has published in his space.

CLOSE UP

Your residence.

Kathleen Hernández has 3 years and 10 months living in South Korea. In August 2016, he applied for and won a scholarship sponsored by the Korean government.

Orientations.

On his channel he also presents some of the tourist areas of Busan and South Korea in general. He also guides his followers on how to get the Korean scholarship.