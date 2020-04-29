These actors managed to conquer the two great cinematographic industries of the globe

It is no secret that Bollywood be a film industry as big as Hollywood, And it is that economically speaking both leave enough money to give themselves a life of luxury and glamor, however at the international level it allows greater recognition to succeed in a film from the United States.

These actors know this and that is why at some point in their lives they decided to take the big leap and try their luck on the American continent. Look at the list of the actors who tried their luck in the international film market.

1. Irrfan Khan

The 53-year-old actor sadly passed away after a hard fight against cancer. Irrfan not only succeeded in his native country, he also managed to venture into Hollywood and participated in major film productions. The films Slumdog Millionaire and The Life of Pi are remembered from his career.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Actress and wife of Nick Jonas The 37-year-old has a long career in Bollywood, however it was only in the mid-2010s that he began to venture into the American industry. Until now he has participated in comedies like Baywatch (where Zac Efron boasted an incredible figure) and Isn’t it romantic?

3. Deepika Padukone

The 34-year-old actress has also shown her talent in the modeling world and despite the fact that his foray into Hollywood has been shortThe truth is that she is shaping up to be one of the beautiful Indian actresses in the United States. He was in the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage from Vin Diesel in the year 2017.

4. Anil Kapoor

The 60-year-old Indian actor participated in several Bollywood productions and shared credits with Irrfan Kha in the movie Slumdog Millionaire. In 2011 he participated in the movie Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise.

